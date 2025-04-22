A woman alleged to have bedded Kabza De Small in a drunken video with her two friends on social media

In a follow-up video, the woman ate humble pie and retracted her claim, saying it was a joke, which she and her friends said while they were intoxicated

Netizens were unsatisfied with the woman's apology and urged Kabza De Small to take legal action against her

A woman apologised to Kabza De Small after she claimed she had bedded him.

Source: Instagram

Renowned Amapiano producer Kabza De Small is back in the headlines after a woman claimed to have bedded him. The Imithandazo hitmaker previously hogged headlines after a woman shared receipts showing that he cheated on his wife with her.

Woman apologises to Kabza De Small

Now, Kabza De Small might have found some reprieve after a woman who claimed that she had bedded him retracted her statement. On Monday, 21 April, entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News shared two videos of the woman on X.

In one of the videos, the woman and her friends, who are visibly drunk, claim to have bedded Kabza De Small. In a subsequent video, the woman humbly apologises for claiming to have had a romantic relationship with Kabza, saying they were drunk and having fun.

“I wanna clear out this thing. My friends and I were intoxicated, and we were having fun, and then Slee brought up Kabza De Small’s name in the thing. We are sorry to Kabza’s management, his wife, his family and everyone. My friend never meant to say that. We were joking,” the woman said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's apology

In the comments, netizens called for the woman to be sued for defamation, while others advised men to take this as a learning moment.

Here are some of the comments:

@mikemlamboM advised:

“Stay away from women who drink alcohol.”

@NormaMansoor argued:

“You girls need some type of punishment. Your behaviour is disgusting. You have no clue of the trouble you cause with your behaviour and whose life you can destroy. @KabzaDeSmall_ should ban you from his Spot. Catch a wake-up!”

@TheSituationZA claimed:

“Nah, they need to go to jail because Kabza’s reputation got damaged, and he lost some fans because of these lies!”

@iamziyar replied:

“These people of today have no shame. How can any self-respecting human being lie about spreading herself open for a man whom she has never even met? These people are incredibly shameless these days, going around ruining families and reputations for likes and retweets?”

@IsaacMbongela highlighted:

“The society will not be as outraged because it is women who did this, not a man. But if it was men who claimed to have slept with a woman, you would've seen 'Hell' alive.”

@Ncediso09 urged:

“Open a case, Kabza.”

Kabza De Small announces new album

Meanwhile, Kabza De Small is gearing up to release new music. Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small finally lifted the lid on when fans can expect his highly anticipated full-length project, Bab'Motha Part 1.

Kabza De Small kept fans entertained in 2024 with songs like Imithandazo featuring Mthunzi, which became the most-streamed song in South Africa that year. Despite the critically acclaimed singles, fans were clamouring for an album, and Kabza De Small finally revealed the release details.

