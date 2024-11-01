Kabza De Small's Alleged Side Chick Wants Polygamy: "I Know He is Married, But I Love Him"
- Kabza De Small's alleged side chick, Amahle Cele, has spoken out for the first time since the video went viral
- Cele went on live video and spoke about her alleged relationship with the Amapiano singer
- Amahle said she does not mind polygamy as she loves Kabza De Small but respects his marriage
Kabza De Small's side chick is speaking out. The Amapiano music producer topped the trends list when a video of him cheating on his wife went viral.
Kabza's alleged girlfriend speaks on polygamy
Amapiao musician Kabza De Small is in everyone's mouths again. The muso was outed for alleged cheating on his wife Kamogelo Moropa with a woman named Amahle Cele.
It started with a picture of them in bed together while Kabza was asleep, while Cele did not show her full face. Then, Musa Khawula shared a short video of Amahle showing her face while Kabza was in bed with her.
On a live video, Cele spoke about being in love with Kabza and that she does not care that he is married. Amahle said she wants a polygamous marriage and does not mind being wife number seven.
"I know that he is married, and I respect that, but I also love him. What must I do? I can even be wife number seven, I have no problem with that. I will respect him. I do not care about his money. I am a Zulu woman from KZN. Even if I am wife number 10, I have no problem."
@thabisomoyo__ posted the video on X. Watch it below:
Mzansi trolls Amahle Cele's polygamy request
Netizens mocked Amahle Cele, saying she is brave for openly admitting to loving a married man. This is how people reacted to the video.
@thabisomoyo__ stated:
"Kabza de small needs to put this girl in line now!"
@AbundanceFitlan shared:
"Or he can just stop cheating on his wife."
@Tswana_Guy3 said:
"Being 19 and ready to die as a side chick is crazy work."
@thabisomoyo__ laughed:
"NgingumZulu wase KZN mina noma ngingaba unkosikazi wesi10 anginankinga" (I am a Zulu woman from KZN. Even if I am wife number 10 I have no problem.) Zulu women are never beating the allegations shame😂😂😂"
DJ Sbu tries to defend Kabza De Small
In a previous report from Brielfy News, DJ Sbu tried to defend Kabza De Small from the cheating allegations but it backfired. Sbu implied that Kabza would never sleep.
The radio presenter said the news was fake, but Mzansi roasted him instead and brought back Zahara.
Source: Briefly News
