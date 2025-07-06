South Africans were excited about the big fashion weekend in Mzansi at this year’s Durban July

The stars learned a thing or two from the Nigerian women who make sure to rock every red carpet they grace

Social media users rated their favourite celebrities’ looks in a number of TikTok videos, but there were a few people who commonly stood out to many

South African celebrities managed to host their own Met Gala at the Durban July, turning the betting event into a fashion spectacle.

SA was stunned by the celebrities who attended the Durban July.

Source: Instagram

Big stars and content creators went all out to interpret this year’s theme Marvels of Mzansi. Somizi Mhlongo had tongues wagging with his six looks while some celebrities focused on celebrating the rich South African culture.

Most of the stars shared photos online from pre-shoots and wore much comfortable garments to the actual event. Haute Couture was definitely honoured at the event even though some chose a much safer approach.

SA reacts to top 5 best looks at Durban July

South Africans could not keep calm on the morning of the Durban July. Although the event is a horse racing competition, Mzansi celebrities found a way to highlight their fashion interests.

The event has somehow become the Met Gala of Mzansi. Yesterday social media was filled with stunning photos of some of our favourite stars and their haute couture looks.

Mihlali Ndamase was one of the stars who nailed the look. She embodied an afro-futuristic look by Masango. The pair collaborated on a metallic look with Ndebele print.

Gogo Skhotheni also worked with Masango on a gold and black Ndebele design that complemented her figure. Sarah Langa stunned many people with her Ballmain look that paid homage to the S’khothane culture.

Linda Mtoba honoured the South African culture and wore a woven dress that resembled baskets. Thando Thabethe looked stunning in a dress by William Harry de Beer’s Willet Designs Couture.

Somizi Mhlongo wowed everyone with his six looks and honoured his mother in one of them. Each of his looks channelled the different aspects of Mzansi.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA stunned by yesterday’s Durban July

Social media users were stunned by the different looks and comments:

SA was wowed by Mihlali Ndamase's Durban July look.

Source: Instagram

@Phoenix Flux wondered:

“So Durban July is the high equivalent of the Met Gala in South Africa?”

@Kgopolo Mphuthi commented:

“Sarah Langa is definitely a fave.”

@kaylakimkay said:

“They ate!”

@Awethu MaMveni Njilo shared:

“Anele Zondo was my fave.”

@MaZulu_omuhle👑 commented:

“Sarah Langa was my favourite and most practical.”

@Boitumelo Ndaba was amazed:

“Anele Zondo’s dress was also absolutely stunning and had a similar theme to Linda’s. Our ladies did us proud.”

@Kiing A 👑💣wrote:

“My fave is also Mihlali Ndamase.”

@Wayde Cyster commented:

“This year was giving South African MET.”

@nosipho🦋shared:

“Our designers were TIRED of being ridiculed. They showed off this year, there is hope after all.”

@Blockchain WizeDDED said:

“I think Nigeria found us shaking and our designers upped their game.”

