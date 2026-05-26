Two European countries are increasingly recruiting skilled South Africans as labour shortages continue affecting major industries

Employers are reportedly offering salaries nearing R100,000 monthly alongside relocation support and housing benefits

Engineering, IT, aviation maintenance and skilled trades remain among the top sectors attracting overseas opportunities

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Skilled South Africans are increasingly finding opportunities overseas as European countries facing labour shortages intensify recruitment efforts. According to BusinessTech, employers in Germany and Belgium are actively targeting South African professionals, offering competitive salaries and relocation benefits as workforce shortages continue placing pressure on industries.

An elevated aerial view captured the glowing, densely packed skyline of a German city at twilight. Allan Baxter

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Recruitment specialists say both countries are experiencing major shortages across key sectors. Belgium reportedly has more than 160,000 open jobs, while Germany currently has over one million vacancies across various industries. Labour shortages linked to ageing populations, economic demands and skills gaps have pushed companies to widen recruitment beyond Europe.

According to Beaver Recruitment SA, South Africans are increasingly becoming attractive candidates due to strong technical expertise, adaptability and experience working across diverse environments. Benefits reportedly offered by some employers include monthly salaries ranging from approximately R67,000 to R97,000, signing bonuses, covered visa costs, flights and temporary housing assistance. Some employers are also assisting with family relocation after employees settle into roles.

The sectors seeing the strongest demand include information technology, engineering, skilled trades, manufacturing operations and aviation maintenance. Recruiters say these positions are considered critical to maintaining industrial operations and economic growth.

According to BusinessTech, recruiters believe this is no longer occasional international hiring but part of a structured long-term effort by European employers to secure skilled workers. Industry analysts also note that South African professionals remain highly competitive internationally due to their qualifications and ability to operate across multilingual and multicultural work environments.

Pnet’s Head of Insights, Paul Byrne, pointed out that global corporations are actively pursuing qualified South Africans.

Speaking on The Money Show, Byrne explained that a five-year review of Pnet's marketplace data reveals a distinct upward trend in international businesses specifically recruiting from South Africa. According to the platform's metrics, overseas job listings grew from 1.6% of Pnet's total South African vacancy pool in 2021 to 2.2% in 2025.

“Now that might not sound like a massive increase, but if you look at the real volume, that translates to about 38% increase in the volume of job ads that have been advertised to target our South African talent,” he said.

Why International Employers Value South Africans

Byrne highlighted that foreign companies are attracted to local professionals due to a combination of financial advantages, robust technical capabilities, and a proven track record of thriving in varied corporate settings. Furthermore, he emphasized that the country remains a steady incubator for top-tier experts in essential industries.

“We know that we’ve got a skilled workforce. We develop highly skilled talent in fields such as engineering, IT, and finance. And that’s deeply sought after overseas at the moment,” he said.

Beyond pure technical proficiency, Byrne noted that global enterprises highly prize the flexibility and cultural dexterity that South Africans offer to international teams.

“We’ve got deep experience here in South Africa, have been used to working across quite diverse industries and multilingual cross-cultural environments."

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