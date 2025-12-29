A South African man living in South Korea offered a rare look into his everyday living space, keeping it honest and relatable

The apartment tour highlighted how life abroad often blends simplicity, adjustment and small comforts

South African viewers online connected with the reality of starting over in a foreign country and surviving

What looked like a simple apartment tour quickly became a quiet reminder of the courage it takes for South Africans to start over abroad and build a life far from home.

A South African Zulu man living abroad caught attention after Collin Cebelihle shared a video on 28 December 2025, giving viewers a tour of his studio apartment in South Korea. In the clip, he showed what came with the apartment and what he had to bring himself, offering a realistic look at everyday life overseas. He explained that when he moved in, the bed was already provided, and he only arrived with his own bedding. As he walked through the space, he showed his sleeping area, his setup and the compact layout typical of studio apartments in South Korea.

He then moved to his computer area, explaining that he brought his own computer all the way from South Africa. Other essentials like the washing machine and stove were already included in the apartment, something he pointed out as convenient for settling in. One of the standout moments in the video was when he showed the view from his window, sharing that it is the first thing he looks at every morning.

A glimpse into life abroad

The video gained traction because many South Africans are curious about what life looks like outside the country, especially in places as different as South Korea. Viewers appreciated seeing the everyday reality of user Cebelihle rather than a polished version of living abroad. The small but functional space reflected the practical lifestyle many people abroad adapt to, which made the video relatable rather than intimidating.

Reactions showed a mix of admiration and curiosity, with people commenting on how neat and efficient the apartment looked. Others focused on the courage it takes to move countries and start fresh, while some simply enjoyed seeing a fellow South African thriving overseas. The overall tone was positive, with many feeling inspired by the glimpse into a different way of life.

Here’s what netizens said

Emmanuel Louie Mtshweni wrote:

“So lapho eKorea uvumelekile yini ukuthi ungashela on the street? Or nenza kanjani uma ufuna intombi lapho? Translation: So, in Korea, are you allowed to approach someone in the street to ask them out? Or how do you do it if you want a girlfriend there?”

Zama Miya wrote:

“Wawungabi ngani uthisha wemaths wam ngabe ngayphasa ngolevel 7. Awchazele mina umama akavakashi yini lapho, ngibuziswa umbhede ew mncane (wild thoughts). Translation: Why weren’t you my maths teacher? I would’ve passed with level 7. Also, explain to me, doesn’t your mom visit you there? I’m asking because that bed is very small (wild thoughts).”

Bekezela Sqiniseko wrote:

“Lama video wakho ngazuthi ngingawabuka njalo njalo ayabisisa. Translation: Your videos are the kind I can watch over and over again; they are a blessing.”

Doloni Manqele Jabulile wrote:

“Mina ngifisa ukwazi ukuthi usebenza muphi umsebenzi ngoba ngathi uphila kamnandi. Translation: I’d like to know what kind of job you do because it looks like you’re living a good life.”

Muzi Shozi wrote:

“Utshwala bona. Ithini imithetho yokuphuza utshwala lapho eKorea? Translation: What about alcohol? What are the rules around drinking alcohol there in Korea?”

Dlaba Sgananda wrote:

“Do you have a girlfriend, lapho? Imali data lapho how expensive it is. Translation: Do you have a girlfriend there? And how expensive is data over there?”

Mamthonga Omhlophe wrote:

“Cha angisoli lutho mfwethu. Translation: No, I don’t see anything wrong, my brother.”

I’mDésérvé I’mDésérvé wrote:

“So intombi zalapho azinandaba nokulala phezu kwakho ubusuku bonke ngoba mncane lo mbhede? Translation: So don’t the girls there mind sleeping on top of you the whole night since that bed is so small?”

