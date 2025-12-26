A South African woman shared a video highlighting her life abroad, which quickly sparked widespread online attention and discussion

The clip focused on a striking double-storey home whose exterior design impressed many social media users

Online reactions ranged from admiration and curiosity to broader conversations about lifestyle, culture and perceptions shaped by social media

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A South African woman has set social media abuzz after sharing a video showing off what she described as her home in Pakistan, where she is a second wife, leaving many viewers impressed and curious.

A South African woman showed off her house in Pakistan as a second wife. Image: @thuli337287

Source: TikTok

The video, which was uploaded by the woman under her TikTok handle @thuli337287 showing the exterior of a massive double-storey house that resembles a mansion. Although she did not reveal the inside of the property, the outside alone was enough to draw attention, with its grand size, neat finish and striking architectural design.

From the clip, the house appeared to be newly built or well-maintained, featuring a modern structure combined with elegant detailing. The exterior design, which included clean lines and a spacious layout, immediately caught the eye of social media users, many of whom praised the beauty and scale of the home.

According to the video, @thuli337287, who is from South Africa, is living in Pakistan as a second wife. While she did not go into detail about her personal circumstances, the short clip was enough to spark widespread discussion online, with users focusing largely on the impressive property she presented.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration, with many expressing amazement at the size of the house. Some applauded her for living what they described as a comfortable and luxurious life, while others were simply captivated by the architecture and overall appearance of the mansion.

A number of viewers noted that the video posted on 23 December 2025 by the TikTok user @thuli337287 challenged common assumptions about housing and lifestyles abroad, particularly in Pakistan, with some saying they were surprised by how modern and stylish the home looked. Others used the moment to debate cultural differences, marriage practices and perceptions shaped by social media.

Despite the mixed conversations, the video shared by social media user @thuli337287 remained largely celebrated. For many viewers, the focus stayed firmly on the beautifully designed double-storey home, which stood as a symbol of aspiration and curiosity.

As the clip continued to gain traction, it has positioned itself as yet another example of how personal stories shared online can spark fascination far beyond their original intent.

A woman from South Africa shared her Pakistan home as a second wife. Image: @thuli337287

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to woman’s double-storey house story in Pakistan

The online community reacted to the woman's TikTok video of her house in Pakistan, saying:

Busiswa Manyiwana said:

"MashaAllah ❤️❤️husband is rich 💰 neh😂😂you got a beautiful house madam 👌."

Maureen Sekgobela stated:

"This is the content bo Judge Judy must see♥️💃….this is absolutely beautiful sis."

Lutendo Jenneth expressed:

"It's mission house enjoy and follow you hurt."

Happy wrote:

"Level."

Faatimah commented:

"MashaAllah Ladies are building houses. This is beautiful."

Beauty replied:

"MashaAllah its Beautiful."

Watch the video below:

3 Other hustle and home‑building stories

In one article, Briefly News shares how a young woman built a house for her mom while working as a cashier Mzansi praises her determination and sacrifice.

shares how a young woman built a house for her mom while working as a cashier Mzansi praises her determination and sacrifice. The publication also reports on a man who constructs his dream home using savings from a side hustle a story that inspires many to start small and think big.

A viral TikTok clip of a woman who finishes building her home before turning 30 proving that discipline and planning pay off.

Source: Briefly News