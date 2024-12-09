Global site navigation

“A Man Who Pays School Fees”: Mzansi Moved by Dad Celebrating Princess at Crèche Graduation
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A proud father showed off his pride in his daughter as she graduated pre-school and moved Mzansi
  • The chap could not contain his joy and started dancing as his little princess stood on stage with her certificate 
  • Social media users praised the gentleman in a thread of 1.3K comments in a now-viral TikTok video

The end of the year comes with many exciting celebratory moments, including school graduations.

SA moved by present dad
Mzansi was moved by a present dad who passionately celebrated his little girl. Image: @jeanbean_jbn
One father made sure to attend his daughter's big day and showed off his pride and joy for her.

Mzansi moved by proud dad at daughter's graduation 

South Africans were touched when a father showed up for his princess on her graduation day last weekend. The little girl made her daddy lose it when she walked across the stage with her certificate.

The gentleman could not contain his joy and started celebrating his baby's achievement. Other parents were melted by his reaction and filmed him.

The clip went viral on TikTok with over half a million views.

Watch the video below:

South Africans melted by present father in viral TikTok video 

Social media users praised the proud dad in a thread of comments:

@Happy_Nessy18 pointed out:

"It's easy to spot a man who pays school fees."

@cynthic3 asked to see more proud parents:

"Can we please have parents like him next year? We must all dance."

@user1499711016665 prayed:

"This is a nursery; may God protect this man to see his daughter's graduation because it will be fire."

@maMgoza highlighted:

"Absent fathers are missing, shame."

@Shedroom shared:

"Now that's what we call memories, celebrate every win as a parent."

@Akhiwe's Collection said:

"The princess will never forget this day."

Source: Briefly News

