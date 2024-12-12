“A Whole Mood”: SA Busts As Young Woman Shows Video of Quirky Dancing Dad

A young South African woman took to her TikTok account to show people what her father was like

The video she posted showed the white-haired man busting quirky dance moves outside his car

Social media users adored the man's playful nature and wondered what the young lady's mother was like

A young woman showed how her father busted his quirky dance moves. Images: @denise.b3

Source: Instagram

When it comes to young women, fathers are often stereotyped as over-protective and stern, guarding their daughters with a serious demeanour. However, the image was turned on its head when a young lady proudly showed her quirky father dancing.

Woman shows delightful dad

TikTok user Denise de Beer, who uses the handle @denise.b3 on the social media platform, uploaded a humorous clip of her father busting amusing dance moves. The energetic man showed the world his lighthearted and fun-loving side, not a side people may fear.

Watch the video below:

Denise also shared a picture of her mother for those who were curious.

The young woman showed people what her mother looked like. Image: @denise.b3

Source: TikTok

Dad dances into people's hearts

Hundreds of social media users who saw the viral clip on their For You Pages rushed to the comment section to share how much they adored the man's energy and guessed Denise's mother's mannerisms.

@tebomichaela laughed and said:

"Your dad is a whole mood. I’m sure your mom is super strict."

@emzoxsithole jokingly stated:

"He's the Afrikaans part on the national anthem."

@mscarla.xoxo said to Denise:

"My dad does the same dance with his knees."

@ronnieron29 commented with a laugh:

"Dad is in the zone. What does Mom say about his dance moves?"

Denise shared with the TikTok user:

"How do you think he got my mom? She loves his dance moves."

@mehlemamba87 humorously told the online community:

"My dad in a nutshell after getting that bottle of Gordon's."

@b.moche wrote in the comment section:

"Wait until the son-in-law comes. All that goes away. He will switch to strict mode."

