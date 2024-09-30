A new mom shared a cute video of her husband dancing with their newborn, leaving the online community warm-hearted

The video taken in the early hours of the morning had Mzansi moms reminded of the sleepless nights endured with new babies

Social media users took to the comment section to speak about the adorable moment while others shared their own husband stories

A mom shared an adorable video of her husband dancing at 3 am to put their newborn to sleep. Image: @mrs_wuayor

A young married couple who recently welcomed their baby boy touched many people after sharing an adorable clip of the husband dancing to put the baby to sleep at 3 am.

The viral video reached 428K views, 37K likes and 343 comments from social media users who were amused after sharing it on the lady's TikTok under the user handle @mrs_wuayor.

The attempt to put the baby to sleep

In the video, the amused dad attempts what looks like Michael Jackson's moonwalk or a breakdancing move. Enjoying the bonding session with his baby, he looks at his wife and laughs before continuing with his son.

The wife captioned her post:

"POV: It's 3 am, and your husband has run out of ideas to put your newborn baby to sleep."

Watch the cute video below:

Mzansi peeps love the daddy-and-son dance

The online community took to the comment feed to congratulate the late for being a new mom and share how relatable the content was after seeing the video.

User @user66301886804058 commented:

"The baby is finally here congratulations 😍❤️😩🥰."

User @katlegomatshego6 noted:

"He looks so happy and content. Really encouraging."

User @flowermichael605 joked:

"My husband is now a good dancer all thanks to our baby😂😅."

User @gracemwikaly added:

"Relatable 😂💔, he would be making fun of the baby crying 😂 without knowing they can't hear."

User @noxndu advised:

"Cima isibane, after few days. It will register to bambino that night is for sleeping."

User @joanatim60 shared:

"That newborn stage is difficult. You can very easily run mad. Thank God for supportive partners. Congrats on the baby. Blessings to you and family."

Dad dances with daughter at the school gate

In another Briefly News article, a father had the online community rooting for him after a video of him and his daughter dancing went viral.

The dad had gone to fetch his daughter from school when she ran to him braking into a dance together when they met. Social media users were left entertained with many saying the duo probably does a lot of TikTok videos at home.

