A video of a strict principal dancing amused many people on the internet, and the clip went viral on social media.

A strict principal danced with his daughter in a TikTok video. Image: @thobi_april

Source: TikTok

Strict principal dances with his daughter

One babe in Mzansi shows off how she dances with her daddy dearest. The pair busted off some impressive dance moves, entertaining the online community.

The hun revealed that her dad is a principal, and the learners at his school were afraid of him because he was "strict," meanwhile, he is a fun dad at home who makes hilarious TikTok videos with his lovely daughter.

Watch the wholesome video below:

People respond to young's girl video

The online community reacted to the woman dancing with her father, and many learners at the dad's school flocked to the comments section as they were shocked seeing their strict principal bust down a few moves.

Amohprudence said:

"Not with my former principal."

khutxowmoloto cracked a joke, saying:

"Mama looking at him like a proud wife."

Jennykhoza1 said:

"Here watching this beautiful video with daddy issues."

User15793 commented:

"I see comments saying he is a strict principal. The fact that he's like this at home he is amazing."

Kamo expressed:

"No, he is strict, and we are scared of him."

Phemelo was entertained by the old man saying:

"Modimo, your dad’s such a vibe bathong."

