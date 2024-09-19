A young man went viral on social media for his reaction to seeing his sister at his concert

The woman revealed that her little bro expressed how he did not want to see her at the show

The boy's reaction amused people as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

Siblings are fun, but they can also be annoying, and this woman displayed just that in a hilarious video she shared on TikTok.

A boy's epic reaction to seeing his sister at his concert left people in laughter.

Source: TikTok

Little boy reacts to seeing sister at his concert

A clip posted by TikTok user @_allthings.crystal on the video-sharing app shows a boy dancing along with his schoolmates. The woman revealed to her viewers that her little brother expressed that he did not want to see her at his school concert, but she showed up anyway.

@_allthings.crystal made sure to sit where her brother could see her. When he came across her, he looked annoyed and pulled his face while performing on stage, leaving netizens in laughter.

While taking to her TikTok caption @_allthings.crystal simply said:

"My brother is such a character."

Take a look at the boy's funny reaction in the video below:

SA is amused by the boy's reaction

The little one entertained the online community as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Luswa said:

"South African kids are built differently. What do you mean you don't see your family showing up aowa he."

Bridgette said:

"As a big sister, I love getting on my siblings’ nerves like this."

Teemasanabo wrote:

"Worse, you made sure that you sat where he was going to see you."

Kidaspiringmd cracked a joke, saying:

"Monitoring spirit wetsang ngwana mare."

Notdabaddest gushed:

"Nah, he’s chewing though."

Akhona added:

"I love how he tried to stay in character."

User commented:

"That eye said" and then wena I thought I made it clear."

Little girl gets emotional in video as she meets baby brother for the 1st time

Briefly News previously reported that an adorable video has got people talking on social media in which a little girl could be seen getting emotional while meeting her baby brother for the first time.

In the video shared on Instagram by @la_beaute_africaine, the little girl embraces the sleeping baby as tears of joy flow. The person making the video said nothing as they captured the beautiful moment between big sis and her kid brother.

