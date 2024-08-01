Young Stunna's doppelgänger had netizens in stitches when he performed at a school event

The artist, who was hilariously dubbed Young Stinna, gave a lively performance of Stunna's song

Mzansi was floored by Stinna's video and cadence, saying he saw a great business opportunity

Young Stunna’s lookalike rocked a crowd performing the singer's song. Images: youngstunna_rsa

A video of Young Stunna's doppelgänger performing the singer's song left netizens in stitches.

Young Stunna's "twin" gives lively performance

A school was recently treated to some entertainment when they had a watered-down version of Young Stunna perform at one of their events.

Like the famous fake Michael Jackson, Young Stinna gave a lively performance of the singer's song, even attempting to emulate his famous dance moves and walk.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Stinna rocking the crowd as supporters hyped him up and sang along to "his" verse on Imithandazo:

"Young Stunna's twin is covering gigs that Young Stunna is unable to attend."

Mzansi reacts to Young Stinna's performance

Oh, netizens are in stitches at the audacity, convinced that Young Stinna could make a killing with his performances:

silentical joked:

"That's what brothers are for."

SanphuSA was curious:

"What does he say when you guys ask him?"

ministerTP__ said:

"Having a celebrity doppelgänger must be nice neh."

Sizzle_Diva said:

"South Africa is special, man."

AHT_YssY was in stitches:

"It's the walk and dance moves for me."

Melusi_Mokone confessed:

"Lol, if I had a twin, I’d probably do it too!"

thandomasanabo wrote:

"The best part? He doesn’t even have to sing; the crowd does everything for him."

Tyla's brother apparently capitalises on her fame

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to some hilarious allegations about Tyla's little brother using her fame as a ticket to the good life.

A social media user alleged that the singer's brother was charging people thousands to take photos with him and his sister's Grammy Award, and Mzansi couldn't help but respect his hustle:

_Lolo_Pat said:

"That was a smart move from his side."

