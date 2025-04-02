A group of women and children took to the streets of Kokstad, marching for a seven-year-old girl's justice after her mom revealed what had happened to her former school

An attendee at the march took a video of the little girl's grandmother who was among the attendees, thanking Mzansi for their support

Social media users flooded the comment section, reassuring the gogo that they were behind her family and willing to assist in their fight for justice, as no child was completely safe at school

The grandmother of the Bergiew College victim thanked Mzansi citizens for their support in a march held in Kokstad. Image: @sphesihlengxishe7

A tragic incident involving a minor whose innocence was stolen by a grown man sparked outrage across Mzansi, with citizens voicing their concerns about the safety of children. Many embarked on marches in different parts of the country calling for the perpetrator to be brought to justice and demanding a safer country for women and kids.

A clip shared by TikTok user @sphesihlengxishe7 showed the little girl's gogo speaking at a march held in Kokstad about their trauma, and thanking South Africans for their support.

Gogo speaks at a march infront of supporters

In the clip, the granny stands beside two women and a gentleman as she details how things have been for them since the shocking incident happened in October 2024. She shared that things were very hard at the beginning, acknowledging the support of Mzansi as something that has helped majorly in their healing journey.

Speaking about her granddaughter, gogo said she was in a safe place, away from the noise and attending school in a different town before feeling overwhelmed and giving the microphone to the lady beside her.

Mzansi shows gogo love and support

The clip gained thousands of views, likes and many comments from social media users who promised to support the family. Many were happy to hear that the child was safe and away from the noise and thanked the granny for the update. Others said the little girl's tragedy would mark the end of abuse against kids, calling for all perpetrators to watch out. Some got emotional, saying no child deserved to go through the trauma the little girl went through.

Mzansi supported a granny at a march to seek justice for her grandchild. Image: urbazon

User @AZ said:

"As a country, we are all behind you and your ma. Justice for our girl."

User @parent 1 shared:

"Look at all the cases in SA regarding kids- the Department of Education and SAPS are failing their mandate dismally. The timeframes are highly disturbing and unacceptable 😳."

User @JM added:

"We will get justice today was just the beginning and it is for all children 💯."

User @PukkieWaHae commented:

"He banna. Ugogo ungugogo ngempela (she's a real granny). My fellow spiritual people, we should do something about this. The energy we use on our spiritual fights and patients, we should use it here. Please🙏."

User @maskhoma19 shared:

"❤🙏👏I'm crying feeling the pain as a parent."

User @Mbeksy said:

"Enkosi makhulu (thanks granny)! Keep on praying. May God keep on blessing you and your family. Trust God be strong💪. We love you."

