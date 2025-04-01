The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party promised to take action if police don’t get justice for Cwecwe

The MK Party is the latest organisation to call for action following the rape of the seven-year-old

South Africans bashed the party’s calls, saying that Khwezi never got justice for her rape

uMkhonto weSizwe Party Demands Justice for 7-Year-Old Cwecwe, South Africans Asks What About Khwezi

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG - The uMkhonto weSizwe Party wants justice for Cwecwe and has promised to get it if the police don’t act.

The party is the latest to come out and demand justice for the seven-year-old child from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape who was raped in October 2024.

The girl who is being referred to as Cwecwe was sexually assaulted, allegedly on the premises of Bergview College. The school has since been deregistered over concerns that it cannot provide a safe environment for pupils.

MK Party willing to act if police fail

The MK Party’s Youth leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile, has stated that justice must take its course. He added that if police don’t act on the matter, the party would have to do something.

“Justice must take its course. But I’m saying the justice must take its course if the police and the judiciary do not want to execute their duties correctly.

“I think comrades and my leaders of uMkhonto weSizwe must zoom into that white guy,” he said.

His comment refers to the school principal, who has been identified as one of the suspects. Khanyile made the comments in Pretoria on 31 March, ahead of the party’s “Where Is My Vote” walk.

Bonginkosi Khanyile said the uMkhonto weSizwe Party would take action if the police did not get justice for Cwecwe. Image: Darren Stewart

What you need to know about the Cwecwe case

South Africans bring up Jacob Zuma and Khwezi

Some social media users found the party’s calls for justice ironic, bringing up the story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo.

The woman, who was known as Khwezi, alleged that Jacob Zuma raped her. The MK Party leader was the African National Congress Deputy President at the time, denied the allegations and was acquitted.

Adri Audie said:

“Zuma is still a free man after his rape. No justice.”

Boity M Meela added:

“True, but with your old man, remember Khwezi.”

Thabo Steve Tshabalala stated:

“Remember Khwezi?”

Gcingca Mamba Gcingca questioned

“What about your founder who raped and took a shower afterwards?”

Nelson Nsibande added:

“Justice for Khwezi first.”

AfriForum casts doubt on principal’s involvement

Briefly News reported that AfriForum cast doubt on Bergview College principal’s involvement in the rape of a seven-year-old.

The principal is a suspect in the rape of the girl known as Cwecwe at the school in the Eastern Cape in October last year.

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel presented an alternative version of events and argued that the principal was not involved in the tragic incident.

