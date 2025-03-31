Many people in South Africa, and even abroad, have shown their support for Cwecwe, a young girl who was allegedly raped at school

Recently, people in Braamfontein, Gauteng, flooded the streets to demand justice for the little girl

Social media users were proud of the action taken in the suburb and shared their support in the comment section

Protesters filled the streets in Braaimfontein in support of Cwecwe. Images: Connect Images / Getty Images, @jessica_r091 / TikTok

Source: UGC

After the news of the alleged sexual abuse of a then seven-year-old girl made rounds on the internet, many around the country have shown support. Recently, a protest erupted in Gauteng in honour of the little girl and her family seeking justice.

"Justice for Cwecwe" march

TikTok user @jessica_r091 took to her account to share a video of Braamfontein residents, mostly women, taking to the streets in honour of little Cwecwe.

According to reports, on 14 October 2024, Cwecwe was alleged raped at her school, Bergview College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, while waiting for her transportation.

Reports note that Cwecwe's mother stated the school, which the department deregistered, had not taken the necessary action. Instead, they gave her a transfer letter, even though one wasn't requested.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Justice delayed as protests continue

As per The Citizen, the Education Department opened a case in October last year. However, the matter has not progressed, with the department stating that it was caused by the school's management.

The department was quoted as saying:

"[We] are concerned with the conduct of the school principal in relation to his apparent refusal to cooperate with the SAPS."

The non-profit organisation Women for Change also showed their support for Cwecwe. Image: @womenforchange5

Source: Twitter

Internet users show support

The video garnered thousands of views from social media users, with several taking to the post's comment section with gratitude over fellow South Africans showing their support on the streets.

@itu_meleng.1 said to the online community:

"Justice for Cwecwe and all the other young and old people who didn't get justice."

An optimistic @sadi64834 added in the comments:

"God is watching. He will bring justice to our baby. Stay blessed. He hears our prayers."

@cindybabes28 shared with the public:

"May we never be silenced. This is so emotional. Thank you, everyone. May God bless you abundantly and do the same for others! #JusticeForCwecwe."

@sirmiltonsa stated their opinion about the government after applauding those protesting in the streets:

"I know I must not say I am happy, but I am glad that the majority taking to the streets are beautiful young girls. Mbokodos must start uniting rather than always fighting. It's time, in your majorities, to vote out the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, and MK as they are quiet about this matter."

@mini_cooper20 wrote in the comment section:

"Justice for our little sis. Her mother should know we are here for them."

@zondi8551 pleaded with residents in the Eastern Cape:

"Please, guys, do the same so the Department of Education can see that we are not playing."

Source: Briefly News