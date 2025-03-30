Advocacy organisation, Not in My Name , has slammed the incident where the seven year-old child was raped at Berview College

This was after she was raped allegedly on the school premises, resulting in the Eastern Cspe Depatment of Education deregistering the school

The organisation said justice must be swift for the little girl, and South Africans were still shaken by the incident

Not in My Name and South Africans condemned the rape of a little girl. Images: Not In My Name International/ Facebook and stock image by damircudic/ Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — Not in My Name has called for the justice system to be swift in delivering justice to the little girl who was raped at the Bergview College in the Eastern Cape in 2025.

What did Not in My Name say?

In an interview with eNCA, the organisation's spokesperson, Themba Masango, said similar incidents have become too common in South Africa. The organisation also said what is disturbing was that the school and the principal, Jaco Pieterse, were nonchalant about the incident. He slammed the school for allegedly demanding sick notes from the parents and dealing with the case in an insensitive manner.

"This needs to come to an end. The perpetrator needs to be found, and the way the perpetrator will be found is if law enforcement goes to the school and every single staff member from the gardener through to the principal has been vetted and tested," he said.

Masango also applauded the province's Education Department for deregistering the school and compelling it to cooperate with law enforcement to find justice for the victim.

What happened to the little girl?

The little girl was raped in October 2024. Her parents discovered the next day that she was violated after she complained of excruciating pain. Her parents, who are members of the South African Police Service, reported the matter to the school. However, the school reportedly refused to report the incident to the Department of Education. The school also reportedly instructed the parents not to speak publicly about it.

The girl's mother went on a podcast and talked about the experience. The police investigated the case, and the Department of Education sent a notice to them that the school was being closed. It accused the school of not providing a safe learning environment.

Not in My Name called for justice for the Bergview College rape incident. Image: Not in My Name International

Afriforum representing Pieterse

Lobby group AfriForum, which is representing the school's principal, Jaco Pieterse, slammed the police. This was after the investigating officer requested a buccal sample from Pieterse and he initially refused. He eventually relented, and AfriForum said this was an abuse of process.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post shared their opinions on the case.

Dorrit Smit said:

"Police are not doing their jobs. They can get a warrant to get DNA from everyone. I'm shocked that since 2024 to now, this has not been done."

Carla Raikin Ovadia said:

"So many children have been failed. Take action now."

Brenda Maluleke said:

"No to child abuse. Let us work together to end violence and abuse to our children by creating a safe and conducive environment for them to grow like any child."

Botumelo MaMa'Grace Sibanda said:

"They should take samples from everyone from the staff to the principal."

Patuoe Ncala said:

"It's so painful that the perpetrator is known and protected."

