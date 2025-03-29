The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, met with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu after an Eastern Cape primary school girl was raped

The incident happened at the Bergiew College in Matatiele in 2024, and it's alleged that the school discouraged her from speaking publicly about it

Gwarube said she urged the South African Police Service to investigate the incident, and the province's Eduction Department deregistered the school

Siviwe Gwarube and Senzo Mchunu discussed the rape of a little girl in the Eastern Cape. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

EASTERN cAPE — The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, called for the South African Police Service to deliver swift justice in the investigation of a rape case that happened at Bergview College in 2024. The province's Department of Education also closed the school down. It has given the school 24 hours to respond to the notice.

What happened at Bergview College?

According to News24, the incident reportedly happened on 14 October while she was waiting for her transport. Her mother said the family discovered about the incident the next day when she was in extreme pain. When she reported it to the school, she was told not to discuss the case publicly.

What did the Education Department say?

The department said it issued a notice to the school that it will be deregistered because it failed to prove a safe and secure schooling environment. It has given it 24 hours to respond to the notice, and it will place learners in the school in different learners.

Gwarube responds to the incident

Gwarube posted on her @Siviwe_G X account and said she spent 48 hours communicating with the department to ascertain the facts of the incident. She also said that she spoke to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and called for him to ensure that the investigation is swift.

Siviwe Gwarube called for justice for the seven-year-old girl who was raped at Bergview College. Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Read the X statement here:

Similar rape cases in south Africa

The South African law recently clamped down on the rape of children. The police recently arrested an alleged serial rapist in Vosman, Mpunalanga, on 17 January. He was accused of targeting and raping minor girls between the ages of seven and14.

A court in Kimberley in the Northern Cape sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for raping a mentally-disabled woman at a mental hospital. South Africans were dissatisfied with the sentence.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans weighed in, and many called for the principal to be arrested.

Gumgedle asked:

" Is this principal arrested at least?"

Traore's Second Wife said

"I am concerned about the principal's attitude. Please address that with firmness. This attitude is a nightmare for every parent."

Nani Says said:

"Arrest both the principal and caretaker. they can be released once they have proven their innocence."

Wantshi Dokgolo said:

"The principal must be arrested!"

Limpopo police arrest suspect for raping 2 nurses

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Limpopo police arrested a suspect for allegedly raping two nurses at the Ga-Chuene Clinic outside of Polokwane. The incidents happened on 10 January.

The police also discovered that he was linked to different cases in thew area. South Africans were not confident that he would face the full gamut of the law.

