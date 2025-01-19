Limpopo police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the rape and robbery of two nurses in Polokwane

Police confirmed that the suspect has also been linked with over 10 serious and violent crimes, including attempted murder

South Africans are thankful that the man was arrested but also concerned that he won't be punished because of the justice system

A 27-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested in connection with the rape of two nurses at Chuene Clinic in Polokwane. Image: Jub Rubjob/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO – A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the robbery, kidnapping and rape of two nurses at the Chuene Clinic, Polokwane.

The nurses were raped at the facility on 10 January 2025 by a suspect who first robbed them at gunpoint.

The story sent shockwaves across the country and sparked urgent action from police to bring the suspect to book.

Suspect linked to numerous crimes

The 27-year-old, who comes from the Ga-Phiri Village, Ga-Maja, was arrested at his home on 18 January. He was also linked to over 10 serious and violent crimes, Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe confirmed.

“The suspect is also linked to several other serious crimes, including a business robbery at Thokgwaneng Clinic, a house robbery and attempted murder in Ga-Molepo and various other robberies and sexual assaults. In total, the suspect is linked to over 10 serious and violent cases within the Lebowakgomo policing area,” Hadebe said.

He was also found with a 9mm pistol, which had been reportedly stolen during the robbery of a female police officer. The suspect was also found with live ammunition, laptops, cash, cell phones and other valuables. He will appear at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 January.

Similar rape cases that shocked South Africa

A Malawian man was arrested and appeared in court on 10 January for allegedly gang-raping a teenager in Mpumalanga

A 22-year-old man was arrested in November 2024 in Limpopo after allegedly raping two children

The police also arrested a man in Mpumalanga in the same month for allegedly raping two minors

South Africans welcome arrest

Social media users praised the police for arresting the suspect while also expressing concern that the justice system would fail the victims.

Vho Sydney Dama said:

“Well done, my police officers. You deserve a salary and danger increase.”

Nonhlanhla Zikode stated:

“Well done, police officers. But the court will set him free. Insufficient evidence. Necklace was the best for him.”

Mbeva Bila added:

“Let's hope justice will be served because this has to stop. But hey, our justice system doesn't care about victims anymore.”

Kika Masentle Silva asked:

“Can you please allow the community to teach him a lesson or two?”

Sathia Moodley said:

“This guy needs to serve maximum time, and there must be no mercy for people raping our healthcare workers.”

Phaleng Ally added:

“He'll be out on bail very soon. South African justice system is a joke💔.”

Source: Briefly News