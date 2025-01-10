One man, a Malawian national, appeared in court to face charges of rape after seven men allegedly ganged on a 17-year-old

The teenager was allegedly raped during an ordeal lasting the whole night after the suspects stormed a salon in Bambamatches

A search is underway for six men, while the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court postponed the case for further investigations

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane told Briefly News officials would determine the suspect's legal status

A Malawian man stood in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court to face charges for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl. Images: @DasenThathiah, Tshepiso Mametela

BUSHBUCKRIDGE — A Malawian national appeared in court for the alleged gang-rape of a teenager at a salon in Bambamatches informal settlement.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane told Briefly News a manhunt was underway for the other six suspects.

Malawian in court for teen's gange rape

The lone suspect, who cannot be named until the rape trial concludes, on Tuesday, 7 January 2025, stood in the dock of the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court after his arrest a day earlier.

Ndubane said the incident allegedly occurred on the 3 January after the salon owner went away to attend to an errand, leaving behind a 17-year-old girl.

About seven men, one of whom the victim has identified, stormed in.

They allegedly dragged her into a room adjacent to the salon, where they took turns to rape her — an ordeal which lasted the entire night.

"She said a Good Samaritan opened the door for her the following day, rescuing her. The suspects had [already] fled.

"An investigation team arrested one suspect on 6 January, while the other six remain at large," Ndubane told Briefly News.

The case was postponed until 5 February for further investigations and to determine whether the arrested suspect was legally in the country.

"A search is underway for his alleged accomplices."

When asked if the salon owner was complicit in the alleged ordeal, Ndubane said she could not elaborate further as it was now a court matter.

"Police are working with Home Affairs, to determine if [the suspect] is in South Africa legally. He faces a possible contravention of the Immigration Act charge," she said.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the investigation team for making a swift arrest.

He assured the public of efforts to bring the suspects to justice.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact the Crime Stop hotline at 086 001 0111 or go to their nearest police station.

