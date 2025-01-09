Three men arrested and charged with the attempted murder of an Orkney resort owner have been granted bail

The Orkney Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 8 January, postponed the case against the accused until 24 February

The NPA said their bail conditions included reporting to the Jouberton police station between 6am and 9am daily

ORKNEY — The three men charged with attempted murder after assaulting and stabbing the owner of a resort in the North West have been granted bail.

Danile Nxamakele, Hanyane Mei and Pitso Radebe made their latest appearance in the Orkney Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

Briefly News reported that on 16 December 2024, the trio attacked Mark Hanscombe, the owner of Hanscombes Haven Holiday Resort in Orkney.

A video which circulated widely on social media showed Hanscombe, 53, bleeding profusely after being stabbed several times in the back.

The incident was reportedly sparked after his staff requested guests not to smoke hubbly bubbly on the premises as it was prohibited.

Hanscombe later intervened when workers reported that the guests had refused to heed the instruction.

"Staff informed him when they were unsuccessful at stopping them. When he intervened, the trio allegedly displayed aggressive behaviour and assaulted and stabbed Hanscombe multiple times.

"He was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment," said North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya.

After a week at large, Nxamakele, 35, Mei, 47, and Radebe, 47, handed themselves to North West police on 24 December 2024.

They were subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Gunya said Nxameke received bail of R1,000, while the court granted Mei and Radebe bail of R1,500 each.

"Their bail conditions include reporting to the Jouberton Police Station between 6am and 9am daily," added Gunya.

"They are also to refrain from interfering with witnesses or the complainant until the finalisation of the case."

The matter has been postponed to 24 February.

