Gayton McKenzie has angered a lot of South Africans for failing to keep an earlier promise

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture promised to open a foundation in Joslin Smith's memory

South Africans have ripped into McKenzie, saying that he was a felon and living up to that

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has faced backlash for failing to keep his promise of opening the Joslin Smith Foundation. Image: Misha Jordaan.

Source: Getty Images

Gayton McKenzie is not popular on social media at the moment.

The Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture is being criticised for not keeping his promise.

McKenzie made a promise when appointed as a minister but has yet to fulfil it.

McKenzie promised to open foundation

Shortly after he was named as the minister, McKenzie pledged that he would donate his entire salary to a foundation he would establish.

The foundation was supposed to be in the name of missing six-year-old Joslin Smith.

McKenzie said that by creating the Joshlin Smith Foundation, he would honour her memory and raise awareness about missing children in the country.

“I will donate 100% of my parliamentary salary to the Joshlin Smith Foundation for missing children,” McKenzie said at the time.

No foundation has been opened

The Department of Social Development has now confirmed that no such foundation has been registered.

During a parliamentary Q&A session, Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe confirmed that there was no such foundation.

“The Joslin Smith Foundation is not registered as a nonprofit organisation (NPO) in terms of sections 13 of the NPO Act and has not submitted any application for registration in terms of the act administered by the Department of Social Development,” she said.

McKenzie’s department has explained that the minister donated his salary payments to charitable causes while the foundation was still being established.

South Africans criticise McKenzie

@FMehluli said:

“This convicted felon is living up to his reputation.”

@ETshamugero:

“This one is like chasing a cloud. I saw it from the beginning that it won't happen.”

Clement_T1 said:

“Once a fraud, always a fraud.”

@Tshikhwishini added:

“Politicians are scammers.”

@Kgaudi63474124 said:

“Gayton will singlehandedly, in 5 years, overtake the lies ANC told us in 30 years.”

@Czwehh added:

“A lot of people will be disappointed by this guy. His true colours are slowly showing up. This GNU changed him completely.”

Source: Briefly News