Prince William will be in attendance at the Earthshot Prize on 6 November in Cape Town

The Earthshot Prize, which focuses on protecting the environment, is close to the Prince's heart

Some South Africans only want the Prince to visit if he returns what the British stole from the country

Capetonians are welcoming Prince William to the city for the Earthshot Prize, but not all South Africans are happy to have him here. Image: Alastair Grant.

Cape Town will be graced by royalty this week, but not everyone is impressed.

The heir to the British throne, Prince William, has arrived in the country ahead of the Earthshot Prize award ceremony.

The Prince of Wales will be travelling without his wife, Kate Middleton, as she recently completed chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis.

Earthshot Prize rewards innovation

The Earthshot Prize is a brainchild of Prince Williams and focuses on protecting the environment.

Every year, the most game-changing innovations that will help repair the planet are chosen as finalists for the prize. Five winners are chosen at the awards ceremony, each winning £1 million to scale their work.

The fourth edition of the Earthshot Prize will be held on Wednesday, 6 November, and 15 finalists will compete for the prestigious title.

South Africans weigh in on Prince’s visit

Many South Africans are thrilled that the Prince of Wales is in the country, but others couldn’t care less.

Alex Wood joked:

“May Cape Town experience loadshedding and water restrictions the entire time. Welcome to the dark ages.”

Charles Bungane asked:

“Mxm, why is this news? We have our own Prince in South Africa.”

Vanessa Swanepoel said:

“Did he bring back our diamonds and gold?”

Reagon Bessick added:

“Bring our gold with.”

Brenda Skelenge said:

“Tell him there’s nothing left for them to steal here. Yhu🙄.”

Sibulelo Keswa added:

“He is planning to colonise Cape Town for the second time.”

Luthando Soga said:

“Don't let him leave until they bring back our stolen goods.”

