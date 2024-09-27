Prince William will be in Cape Town in November for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards

The Earthshot Prize seeks to find the most innovative solutions to environmental challenges

Winners will receive £1 million each, making the awards the most prestigious prize for the environment

Prince William will be in Cape Town in November to attend the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards. Image: Chris Jackson/ Max Mumby.

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN – Prince William will head to South Africa in November 2024.

The heir to the British throne will visit the country to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town.

He was last in the country in 2019 when he visited Southern Africa with Kate and Archie.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

A passionate advocate for protecting the environment, Prince William launched the initiative in 2020.

According to the website, it aims to find the most innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges. Every year, 15 finalists are announced, and five winners are chosen. Each winner receives £1 million to scale their solutions. It is officially the most prestigious global prize for the environment in history.

Prince Williams announced 2024 finalists

With the event taking place on 6 November, the finalists have officially been announced. Finalists are selected among five categories: Protect and Restore, Clean our Air, Revive our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, or Fix our Climate.

“These solutions are some of the most exciting, innovative and impactful we've seen and the people behind them are true inspirations,” he noted.

Prince Williams provides update on previous winners

Passionate about the environment and its wellbeing, the Prince is proud of what his Earthshot Prize initiative has been able to achieve this far.

Looking ahead to the 2024 event, he also celebrated the success of some of the previous winners.

Nomzamo Mbatha spotted with Prince William

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s Nomzamo Mbatha got to rub shoulders with royalty.

The actress was spotted alongside Prince William at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore in 2023.

The initiative was founded by the Prince in 2020 and awards innovators who tackle combat environmental issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News