Nomzamo Mbatha recently expanded her humanitarian work after she was named the new ambassador of the Earthshot Prize

The actress will get to highlight several innovators across Africa who are creating an impact on the planet and their communities

Mzansi congratulated Nomzamo on the honour, saying she was the right person for the job

Nomzamo Mbatha is the new ambassador of the Earthshot Prize. Images: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

They say not all superheroes wear capes, and Nomzamo Mbatha is set to touch more lives and make a difference after joining the Earthshot Prize.

Nomzamo Mbatha joins Earthshot Prize

After years of collaborating with the Prince William-founded Earthshot Prize on several humanitarian projects worldwide, Nomzamo Mbatha was officially welcomed to the family.

Taking to their Instagram page, the initiative posted a video of the award-winning actress sharing the news, excited to make a difference in her country as her first project seeks to highlight several innovators across Africa.

Nomzamo spoke about how she was inspired to help others and stand up for humanity as a teen:

"When I was 14 years old, we were invited by an international organisation to represent kids from all over the African continent. We were all asked to speak about the injustices and plights of young people from our respective countries, and that's when I knew.

"I knew that I wanted to stand up for humanity and do good for the planet and who we are as a people. Most importantly, I knew that I wanted to leave my generation better than I found it."

Mzansi shows love to Nomzamo Mbatha

South Africans congratulated Nomzamo on her new gig:

creatorinsiderafrica said:

"Yes, Zamo. So fitting, congratulations!"

fanele_edison wrote:

"You are just amazing!"

simzee_mflat showed love to Nomzamo:

"Congratulations, Zamo! What a phenomenal woman you are!"

jenniferbala posted:

"Congratulations, sis! Keep shining your light brightly. We are here to support you in all that you do."

lulu_hela responded:

"Congratulations, my president!! So well deserved!"

Nomzamo Mbatha to host Global Citizen Festival

In more Nomzamo Mbatha updates, Briefly News shared the details of the actress' return to the Global Citizen Festival stage as host in New York.

Nomzamo will share the stage with several stars in the entertainment space for her second year in a row.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News