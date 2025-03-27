Chart-topping saxophonist Kenny G is expected in South Africa for his highly anticipated comeback tour later this year

The Don't Make Me Wait for Love singer will serenade fans in three cities and fans can start purchasing tickets on Friday 28 March

The musician expressed his excitement about returning and performing in South Africa after a long absence

Kenny G has confirmed his return to South Africa in October 2025. Image: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

World-renowned saxophonist Kenny G has added his name to the list of American musicians coming to South Africa later this year. Music enthusiasts in South Africa will be spoilt for choice this October after Summer Walker and Travis Scott also announced they will be performing in the country.

Kenny G announces 2025 tour of South Africa

The Grammy Award-winning musician with a career spanning over 40 years makes his highly anticipated comeback in October 2025. He is set to serenade South African music lovers in three cities. The Forever In Love hitmaker’s South African tour will see him perform at Durban ICC, Durban on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town on Thursday, October 2, 2025 and finally at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Kenny G fans can buy tickets from https://breakout.events/ starting on Friday, 28 March.

Speaking ahead of his tour, Kenny G said he is looking forward to performing in South Africa

"It’s been way too long since our last visit to South Africa. We had an incredible time performing for such a warm and passionate audience. We are really looking forward to finally coming back to share our music with all of you again," Kenny G said.

Kenny G confirmed his tour of South Africa in October 2025. Image: Donald Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Doja Cat headlines Hey Neighbour festival

Meanwhile, music fans were excited after the organisers of the music festival, Hey Neighbour, officially announced that the American rapper Doja Cat will headline their second annual event in August 2025.

The CEO of Hey Neighbour Festival, Glen Netshipise, shared with Briefly News how excited they are to have Doja Cat headlining the event.

He said:

"We are beyond excited to welcome Doja Cat to the Hey Neighbour Festival stage. Her energy, creativity, and ability to connect with audiences on a global scale make her the perfect artist to kick off what will be an epic festival lineup. This is just the beginning—we have more incredible acts to reveal soon!"

Kenny Lattimore to perform in South Africa

In more entertainment news, another Grammy-nominated American singer will be making their way to South Africa's shores.

Kenny Lattimore is returning to Mzansi again in a few months. He will perform at the 5th Annual RustyRocks All4Women music concert at Sun City Resort, Superbowl, on 9 August 2025, which is on Women's Day.

Travis Scott reacts to South African fan

Briefly News reported that American rapper Travis Scott, who is expected in South Africa in October, reacted to a South African fan's plan to sell all his furniture to purchase a ticket to the star’s concert.

The Pick Up The Phone singer will perform at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 11 October 2025 as part of the Castle Lite Unlocks, last held in 2019.

Source: Briefly News