American R&B singer Kenny Lattimore recently expressed his excitement about performing in South Africa this year

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a video of the star announcing that he will be performing in Sun City on Women's Day

Many netizens weren't exactly excited about the American Grammy-nominated singer coming to Mzansi

Kenny Lattimore set to perform in SA again. Image: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

R&B lovers you are in for a treat! The Grammy-nominated American singer Kenny Lattimore will be heading to South Africa in a few months.

The R&B singer shared his excitement about coming down to Mzansi again to perform at the 5th Annual RustyRocks All4Women music concert at Sun City Resort, Superbowl, on 9 August 2025 which on Women's Day.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a video of the star expressing his excitement about returning to the Rainbow Nation again to perform his biggest hits.

"R&B singer Kenny Lattimore has a message for Mzansi."

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Kenny returning to SA

Many netizens weren't exactly excited about the American Grammy-nominated singer coming to Mzansi. Here's what they had to say:

@nolomoifa said:

"When I say retired American singers when they're bored, they think of South Africa. Y'all will say I'm a hater."

@JackiePhamotse wrote:

"No. Not again."

@Talk_28 responded:

"Suddenly we are now your friends in South Africa."

@McZulusThembe replied:

"Chris brown has created problems for us. We can rest anymore."

Netizens divided about Kenny Lattimore returning to SA. Image: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Rick Ross lands in South Africa

South Africa has been the place to be for several international celebrities. Several stars have made their way to Mzansi in the past few years, either for performances or chilling. Notable international stars who came to SA recently include the Maroon 5, who had electric shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

In January 2025, US rapper Rick Ross landed at the Cape Town International Airport. @TheYanosUpdate posted a video of Rick Ross admiring Cape Town's beautiful nature on X. In the video, the rapper spoke about seeing a black whale jumping in the water while chilling with his team.

Singer Keyshia Cole set to perform in SA on 3-day tour

Meanwhile, American singer and actress Keyshia Cole is another celebrity visiting Mzansi in September 2024.

It was previously announced that Cole will be having a three-day tour in Cape Town, North West, and Pretoria later this year. Many fans are excited and can't wait to meet their childhood star.

"Keisha Cole coming to South Africa. The R&B star will perform in Mzansi in September 2024. The concerts will be held at … Grandwest Arena (Capetown) - 26 September, Sun City (Rustenburg) - 28 September, SunBet Arena (Pretoria) - 29 September. Tickets range at R690 - R1690"

Beyoncé's alleged SA tour dates get fans talking

Briefly News previously reported that hold your horses, Mzansi, God has finally answered your prayers. A flyer making the rounds on social media claims that Beyoncé will come to Johannesburg for a show.

South Africa has had its fair share of international stars in recent years, including Boyz II Men, Westlife, Maroon 5, and Joe Thomas, who is also scheduled to return in April. Social media users could not believe their eyes when a poster claiming that Beyoncé was coming to SA circulated on social media.

Source: Briefly News