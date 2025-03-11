South African internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee and his longtime friend Shoba made headlines on social media

An online user recently posted an old picture of the star and Phumeza Mdabe-Shoba's along with their real-time snap

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the old picture of the stars

An old picture of Black coffee and his friend trended. Image: @shoba_warrior, Gareth Cattermole

Source: AFP

Black Coffee and Phumeza Mdabe-Shoba's husband are proof that true friendship does exist.

Recently, an online user @__T_touch posted a picture of the two stars before fame and another one of them after and during fame on their Twitter (X) page.

Many netizens were stunned by how the two stars didn't change one bit as they looked the same on the old picture of them which was resurfaced on social media.

See the pictures below:

Shortly after he pictures were shared, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, others joked about how Shoba looked taller in the old picture and now he is shorter than Black Coffee. Here are some of the reactions below:

@ThembileGee said:

"Friendship that cannot be traded for anything. Black Coffee continued to get taller since the first frame."

@leko__shoba wrote:

"They have done well for themselves."

@Simphiweyinkoci responded:

"This is no longer a friendship but a brotherhood."

@Lolo101M replied:

"The is Before and After is not make sure. Frame 1, that is Zakes Bantwini, then on Frame 2 is Black Coffee. Again, maybe I need to consult my optometrist to make sure that my eyes are not fooling me."

@MakhanyaSbuda mentioned:

"Only the bank balance has changed, but bona are still what you got!"

Fans reacted to an old picture of Shoba and Black Coffee. Image: @shoba_warrior

Source: Instagram

DJ Karri appreciates Black Coffee in heartfelt post

In February 2025, DJ Karri shared an X post saying he was grateful for having enjoyed such longevity in the game. He posted a throwback photo of him and Black Coffee at Club Africa. He also posted a flyer from 2009 which states that he was the resident DJ.

He wrote:

"I’ve been in this game for too long, even today I’m still in it. Thank you, Lord for the blessings and protection. I will forever remain humble."

Netizens, especially those who have loved through this period, attending such parties, reminisced on the good old days. Some are confident that DJ Karri will find a home in Afrotech if he continues staying by Black Coffee's side.

Black Coffee gives back to the community

Meanwhile, in January 2025, through his foundation, The Black Coffee Foundation, the Drive hitmaker announced that he started the back-to-school initiative. The focus is primarily on the needy children who need assistance in getting into the school year.

In a short statement on his social media page, Black Coffee highlighted the belief he has in the power of education to transform communities and children's lives.

Black Coffee and Shimza take their matching G Wagons for a drive

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee and DJ Shimza went to Tembisa in matching R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63s, which are the same colour, and the video went viral on X.

Shimza started off the new year by purchasing a new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and he flaunted it online.

