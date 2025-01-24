Black Coffee and DJ Shimza Take Over Tembisa, Driving Their Lux R4.3 Million Mercedes-Benz G63s
- International DJs Black Coffee and DJ Shimza rolled up in Tembisa in matching R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63s
- The two stars drove their luxury cars, which are the same colour, and the video went viral on X (Twitter)
- Shimza rang in the new year by purchasing a new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and he flaunted it online
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
International DJs Black Coffee and DJ Shimza took friendship goals to greater heights.
Black Coffee and Shimza ride matching lux cars
The grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffe and international star Shimza rolled up in Tembisa in matching R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63s. Their luxury cars are the same make and colour.
This showed how close the stars are and left some fans enthused. X user @XekiHlongwane posted the video on X.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Shimza rings in New Year with new lux car
Shimza entered 2025 by purchasing a new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and he flaunted it online.
He also had a fruitful 2024 as he had a successful One Man Show, held once again in his hometown on Christmas Day, Wednesday, 25 December 20024.
Peeps congratulated Shimza on his new purchase:
@BeardedPriest1 cried:
"People are money’d January they buying cars. We still buying stationary and uniforms."
@Bizlifestyle4 lauded him:
"Ja but this guy has been in the game for a long time now, well deserved."
@MalumeRichie exclaimed:
"They went from McLaren to G-wagon. The pressure."
@ETshamugero said:
"Anyone who wants a washing machine, just tell me. People can't be owning laundrys alone while I am watching."
@sontondlovuposed a serious question:
"Guys my conclusion is there's money eMzansi, but I'm the only one who doesn't have it! How are people buying these maR4m cars in January 🥺🤦 am I missing something."
Shimza helps underprivileged kids
In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Shimza donated to the underprivileged children from Tembisa to kick the year off on a good note.
Through his foundation, Shimuzic, the DJ/ producer, helped donate 2K school shoes to young school kids. He received praise for his kind deed and for making a positive impact on people's lives.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za