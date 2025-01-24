International DJs Black Coffee and DJ Shimza rolled up in Tembisa in matching R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63s

The two stars drove their luxury cars, which are the same colour, and the video went viral on X (Twitter)

Shimza rang in the new year by purchasing a new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and he flaunted it online

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Coffee and DJ Shimza took their R4.3 Million Mercedes-Benz G63s for a ride in Tembisa. Image: Oupa Bopape and Pietro S. D'Aprano

Source: Getty Images

International DJs Black Coffee and DJ Shimza took friendship goals to greater heights.

Black Coffee and Shimza ride matching lux cars

The grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffe and international star Shimza rolled up in Tembisa in matching R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63s. Their luxury cars are the same make and colour.

This showed how close the stars are and left some fans enthused. X user @XekiHlongwane posted the video on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Shimza rings in New Year with new lux car

Shimza entered 2025 by purchasing a new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and he flaunted it online.

He also had a fruitful 2024 as he had a successful One Man Show, held once again in his hometown on Christmas Day, Wednesday, 25 December 20024.

Peeps congratulated Shimza on his new purchase:

@BeardedPriest1 cried:

"People are money’d January they buying cars. We still buying stationary and uniforms."

@Bizlifestyle4 lauded him:

"Ja but this guy has been in the game for a long time now, well deserved."

@MalumeRichie exclaimed:

"They went from McLaren to G-wagon. The pressure."

@ETshamugero said:

"Anyone who wants a washing machine, just tell me. People can't be owning laundrys alone while I am watching."

@sontondlovuposed a serious question:

"Guys my conclusion is there's money eMzansi, but I'm the only one who doesn't have it! How are people buying these maR4m cars in January 🥺🤦 am I missing something."

Shimza helps underprivileged kids

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Shimza donated to the underprivileged children from Tembisa to kick the year off on a good note.

Through his foundation, Shimuzic, the DJ/ producer, helped donate 2K school shoes to young school kids. He received praise for his kind deed and for making a positive impact on people's lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News