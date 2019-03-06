Black Coffee's net worth mirrors what happens when talent meets dedication, hard work, and perseverance. It has been years of grinding for this South African DJ. Everything he owns and the lavish lifestyle he enjoys are fruits of his labour.

A portrait of Black Coffee.

Source: Facebook

Black Coffee is a Grammy Award winner. Besides being a DJ, he is also a songwriter and the leading music producer in South Africa. The artist owns the Soulistic Music recording label. Black Coffee's net worth in Rands is slightly below R1 billion. He is among the few African stars who are US dollar multimillionaires.

Profile summary

Full name: Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo

Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo Date of birth: 11th March 1976

11th March 1976 Age: 46 years (as of May 2022)

46 years (as of May 2022) Place of birth: Umlazi, Durban, South Africa

Umlazi, Durban, South Africa Education: Technikon Natal (now Durban University of Technology)

Technikon Natal (now Durban University of Technology) Qualifications: Music degree ( Jazz Studies major)

Music degree Jazz Studies major) Nationality: South African

South African Mother: Faith Dandala

Faith Dandala Brother: Lilitha Maphumulo

Lilitha Maphumulo Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Former spouse: Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (2011- 2019)

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (2011- 2019) Children: Esona, Lilitha, Anesu, and Asante Maphumulo

Esona, Lilitha, Anesu, and Asante Maphumulo Career: DJ, record producer and songwriter

DJ, record producer and songwriter Years active: 1994 - present

1994 - present Net worth: $60 million

$60 million Facebook: Black Coffee

Black Coffee Instagram: realblackcoffee

realblackcoffee Twitter: @RealBlackCoffee

@RealBlackCoffee YouTube: Black Coffee

What is Black Coffee's net worth?

Nkosinathi Maphumulo (aka Black Coffee) is worth $60 million. DJ Black Coffee's net worth in Rands in 2022 is R958,050,000. He is second on the ranking of the wealthiest African musicians after Akon.

Black Coffee holding a glass of wine.

Source: Facebook

Black Coffee's career history

Nkosinathi ventured into the music industry around 1994. He and schoolmates Thandukwazi Sikhosana (Demor) and Mnqobi Mdabe (Shota) were Madala Kunene's backup singers.

Nkosinathi later majored in Jazz Studies at Technikon Natal (now called the Durban University of Technology) and formed an Afro-pop group called SHANA (Simply Hot and Naturally African) with Demor and Shota.

SHANA was signed to Melt 2000, which was under Robert Trunz. Nkosinathi became famous across the continent after being one of the two South Africans who participated in the 2004 Red Bull Music Academy.

The Red Bull Music Academy made him a star in Mzansi's dance and music scenes. Nkosinathi's first hit song was Happiness from the DJs at Work album. He created the Soulistic Music company in 2005.

The star currently has nine studio albums and a live DVD. In addition, he has received 1 Grammy award, 2 Metro FM Awards, 4 DJ Awards, and 8 SAMA awards. Black Coffee's albums are:

Black Coffee (2005)

(2005) Have Another One (2007)

(2007) Home Brewed (2009)

(2009) Africa Rising DVD (2012)

(2012) Africa Rising CD (2012)

(2012) Pieces of Me (2015)

(2015) The Journey Continues EP (2016)

(2016) Music is King EP (2018)

(2018) Subconsciously (2021)

How much does Black Coffee make per show?

Live performances, albums, licensing fees, brand endorsements, and awards contribute significantly to the net worth of Black Coffee. His starting fee is R200,000 for a local entertainment gig and R2 million for an international show.

Black Coffee standing near a private jet.

Source: Instagram

Is Black Coffee a billionaire?

Black Coffee is not a billionaire in the South African Rand but might soon be there. However, he is a billionaire when you convert his $60 million net worth into currencies weaker than the Rand.

Black Coffee’s businesses

Black Coffee's business investments can sustain his posh lifestyle his entire life if he decides to retire from music. Here are some of his entrepreneurship achievements:

Soulistic Music

Nkosinathi established this music label in 2005. Soulistic Music is home to Soulstar, Africa Rising, Tumelo, Culoe De Song, Sai & Ribatone, Shimza, Shana and DJ Kabila.

Sweepsouth

Black Coffee bought stakes at Sweepsouth in 2017. The home cleaning company has over 7000 workers.

Yoco

Black Coffee got equity at Yoco in 2018. It is among the fastest-growing African technology company. Yoco works with over 150000 SMEs and makes about $6.9 million in annual revenue.

Gallo Record Company

He bought a significant share at the Johannesburg-based Gallo Record Company in 2020. It is the oldest and largest record label in South Africa. The label was established in 1926 and has signed many great musicians in South Africa, including Lucky Dube and Thandiswa Mazwai.

Zone 6 Venue

Black Coffee owns Zone 6 Venue in Soweto. It is among the most high-profile Mzansi clubs and a favourite hangout spot for celebrities like AKA, Cassper Nyovest, and Kwesta. The club has a 3000 people capacity.

Black Coffee has stakes in three more companies; Andela, GOSPËL, and Epione Healthcare Solutions, and owns more businesses.

Black Coffee sitting on a couch.

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee's houses

Nkosinathi is a man of great taste. He lives in some of the finest places in South Africa, and one of them costs about R7.4 million. Some of Black Coffee's homes are in the US, but he never posts them on social media.

Black Coffee's cars

The DJ's cool rides are only affordable to the elites. One of Black Coffee's Bentleys was a gift from American rapper Drake. The car cost R11 million. Nkosinathi's son was also spotted driving a black Bentley worth over R3 million in 2017. Black Coffee's other vehicles are:

CLK Mercedes

Mercedes Benz G Station Wagon

Maserati

Does Black Coffee own a private jet?

Black Coffee hired a private jet for his Europe tour that lasted the entire summer of 2018. Fans quickly assumed it was his until he clarified that he only rented it.

Black Coffee's net worth inspires many youngsters who want to build careers in the music industry. The artist remains humble even when he is at the top of his game.

