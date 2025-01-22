Shallipopi's net worth now: Is he one of Nigeria's richest artists?

Nigeria's Afropop scene has been a launchpad for rising artists for years, with Benin native singer-rapper Shallipopi emerging as one of the latest sensations. As his music, fashion, and lifestyle gain widespread attention, Shallipopi's net worth has become a trending topic among his growing fan base.

Shallipopi is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter recognised for hits like Elon Musk and ASAP. After gaining fame in 2023, he has collaborated with prominent Nigerian artists such as Rema, Wizkid, Fireboy DML, and Olamide. But how wealthy is the Plutomanian crooner?

Profile summary

Real name Crown Uzama Nickname Shallipopi, Pluto Presido Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 2000 Age 24 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 6'2" (188 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship Dating Girlfriend Lilani Lowe School Auchi Polytechnic Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $500,000 - $800,000 Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

What is Shallipopi's net worth in 2025?

According to The City Celeb, The Scoove Africa, and Music Biography, the Nigerian singer-rapper's net worth ranges from $500,000 to $800,000. In a 2023 interview with More Branches, the artist discussed the inspiration behind his music:

I have wanted to be an artist since I was a child, and now that I have a platform, I am using it to express myself. My major inspirations are where I come from and the people around me. My background was rough, so my sound was different, and it showed in the music. Only those who grew up in Benin City under harsh conditions will understand my sound.

How much is Shallipopi's net worth in naira?

According to recent rates, Shallipopi's estimated net worth of $500,000 to $800,000 translates to approximately ₦750 million to ₦1.2 billion. This places him among Nigeria's wealthiest emerging artists, with his music continuing to gain popularity and contribute to his growing fortune.

How did Shallipopi make money?

The young entertainer has built his wealth primarily through his music career. He earns from music sales, streaming on platforms like Spotify, brand endorsements, live performances, and social media collaborations. He also generates income from YouTube ad revenue, with his videos attracting millions of views.

What made Shallipopi famous?

Shallipopi rose to fame with his viral hit Elon Musk, which topped Nigeria's Apple Music Top 100. He first gained attention by sharing covers and freestyles on TikTok and social media. In June 2023, Apple Music recognised him as an Up Next artist while he was signed to Dvpper Music Distribution.

He followed this success with the remix of Elon Musk, featuring Fireboy DML and Zlatan Ibile, and Ex-Convict, which reached number 6 on the Turntable Top 100. Later that year, he launched his record label, Plutomania Records, signing talents like his brother Zerry DL.

His debut album, Presido La Pluto, charted at number 64 on Nigerian Apple Music. In April 2024, Shakespopi reached number 42 on US Apple Music, with the single ASAP claiming the top spot on the Turntable Top 100. As published on Apple Music, some of Shallipopi's songs that have made a significant impact include:

Obapluto

Cast

Benin Boys

ASAP

Speedometer

Oscroh

Things On Things

Evil Receive

What is Shallipopi's real name?

The Afro-talk star was born Crown Uzama and adopted his nickname from the 1994 Chinese Kung Fu comedy Shaolin Popey. He shared this during an interview on Cocktails & Takeaways with Madame Joyce, explaining:

I was looking for [stage] name, so I was like let me coin something from the movie Shaolin Popey. That's how I came up with my nickname.

Where is Shallipopi from?

The singer hails from Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, where he grew up with three siblings: two brothers and a sister. One of his brothers, Derry Divine Uzama, better known as Zerry DI, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter.

In 2023, Shallipopi graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State.

Exploring Shallipopi's cars and assets

The Things on Things crooner has a flair for luxury, owning a Mercedes-Benz GLE and a Mercedes-Benz 4Matic A220, according to Carmart. He has also been spotted driving high-end cars like Rolls Royce, Ferrari, and Lamborghini. However, details regarding other assets, including Shallipopi's house, remain undisclosed.

Frequently asked questions

The Edo State-born musician has built a loyal fan base, earning him fame and widespread interest. Here are some of the most popular questions about him:

What is Shallipopi's age? The hitmaker, born on 12 April 2000, is 24 years old as of January 2025.

The hitmaker, born on 12 April 2000, is 24 years old as of January 2025. What is Shallipopi's nationality? He is Nigerian and was born in Benin City, Edo State.

He is Nigerian and was born in Benin City, Edo State. Who signed Shallipopi? He was initially signed to Dvpper Music Distribution before founding his Plutomania Records label in 2023.

He was initially signed to Dvpper Music Distribution before founding his Plutomania Records label in 2023. What genre is Shallipopi? His music spans Afropop, pop, and Afro-talk, blending modern African sounds.

His music spans Afropop, pop, and Afro-talk, blending modern African sounds. Who is Shallipopi's brother? He has two brothers, including emerging artist Derry Divine Uzama, known as Zerry DI.

He has two brothers, including emerging artist Derry Divine Uzama, known as Zerry DI. Who is Shallipopi's girlfriend? The artist is currently in a relationship with influencer Lilani Lowe.

The artist is currently in a relationship with influencer Lilani Lowe. What happened to Shallipopi? In May 2023, the Nigerian artist and his manager were arrested by the EFCC for alleged internet fraud, later paying a fine.

While Shallipopi's net worth is impressive, the Afropop singer has worked tirelessly to achieve his current status. As his wealth grows, he ranks among Nigeria's richest emerging talents and remains poised for even greater success in the music industry.

