Top list of cheap electric cars in South Africa in 2023

Electric cars in South Africa have become increasingly popular, thanks to more focus on lessening your eco-footprint and a wider variety of affordable EV car options. So, which are the most reliable and cost-effective? Here are the best cheap electric cars in South Africa that you can invest in.

EV cars are notoriously expensive, mainly because the materials used to create them are more expensive than materials used for vehicles that run on petrol. But you can find affordable EV cars if you know where to look. A cheap electric car in South Africa can cost you as much as an entry-level car if you do your research.

Finding electric cars for sale in South Africa is more accessible than ever. By taking time to see which option is the most affordable, you can save money whilst investing in a quality car that lessens your carbon footprint and helps you avoid sky-high petrol prices altogether.

Does South Africa have electric cars?

There are various electric cars available in South Africa, with 2022 seeing a record amount of electric cars being introduced into the local market; 13 new electric vehicles (EVs). The South African market has more EV options than ever, leaving consumers spoiled for choice.

How much does an electric car cost in South Africa?

If you want to invest in an electric car in South Africa, you need to consider what is important to you; affordability versus luxury. These cars can set you back anywhere from about R200,000.00 to R4,137,000.00, with the latter being the price of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

What is the price of the cheapest electric car?

The cheapest options are the Fiat 500 Electric, MG 4, and MG 5 EV worldwide. The price depends on the country and whether it is new or previously owned. The Eleksa CityBug has also been making waves globally.

What is the price of the smallest electric car?

Cheap electric cars are challenging, but you can find a good bargain with adequate research. The smallest affordable electric vehicle available is the Eleksa CityBug, retailing at R230,000.00.

For those curious, the cheapest hybrid car in South Africa is the Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid. This car has a starting price of R442,400.00.

What is the cheapest EV in South Africa?

Haval electric car prices caused even more interest in electric cars since the brand announced its latest release, Haval’s electric car, Ora. It is expected to be released in the middle of 2023, to much anticipation. Here are the cheapest electric cars available in the country when writing, ranked from most to least expensive.

5. Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Progressive: R1,169,500.00

The Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Progressive is considered one of the more high-end options on the list. The vehicle offers many features and is a member of the compact car family from Mercedes-Benz. Its sleek design and luxurious feel make this the ideal choice for those looking to splurge.

4. Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Plus: R1,075,000.00

Still sticking to more expensive EVs, the Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Plus is over a million Rand, for a good reason. According to WLTP statistics, the model can travel 423 km on a single charge. It also has a low-mounted, high-voltage 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

3. Mini Cooper SE: R694,600.00

When you invest in the Mini Cooper SE, you do not have to sacrifice luxury for affordability. Complete with a lithium-ion high-voltage battery pack, you can get from A to B in style. It is slightly more expensive than your standard Mini Coopers but worth the investment.

2. Eleksa CityBug: R230,000.00

The Eleksa CityBug was the cheapest EV car on the market in January 2022, but with various EV cars being introduced in the same year, it quickly lost the top spot. Still, it offers a driving range of 100 km, perfect for those only looking to do short-range travel and save money where possible.

1. City Blitz: R199,900.00

Chinese electric cars in South Africa are the cheapest options, with the City Blitz being no exception. Imported by EV Africa, the City Blitz retails for a starting price of R199,900.00 for a two-seater. A four-seater costs R239,900.00, with a fee of R239,900.00 for a single cab pickup; and R249,900.00 for a panel van.

The best cheap electric cars in South Africa are the ones which can provide you with all of the features you want in an EV but will not break the bank.

