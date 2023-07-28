10 most expensive Rolls-Royce models in the world (with prices)

Purchasing a car is always an investment, but certain brands of cars cost significantly more than others, with British luxury vehicle maker Rolls-Royce being one of the most expensive cars you can purchase on the market right now. This article discusses the top 10 most expensive Rolls-Royce models available in 2023.

Although not the most expensive car brand available globally, Rolls-Royce makes the top list of the most sought-after luxury car brands. Many of the world's most famous celebrities choose these cars for their aesthetic appeal and limited availability.

Unlike many other car brands, Rolls-Royce does not mass-produce its models. The allure of having a car that only a select few own attracts celebrities and other individuals who wish to invest in the high-end vehicles this manufacturer offers.

What is the most expensive car in the world?

Various brands come to mind when discussing the priciest cars, including Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Bugatti and Rolls-Royce. But, the most expensive car to ever be sold is the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe Prototype, which sold at an auction for €135 million, equivalent to £114.4 million.

What is the most expensive Mercedes-Benz?

According to TopAuto, the average price for a Mercedes-Benz has increased in the past few years, with the average price being €72,900 (R1,382,598) in 2022, making it a 43% increase over the average price in 2019 (specifically with top-end models). But the 955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe Prototype remains at the top of the list.

What is the most expensive Lamborghini?

While discussing the most expensive cars on the market, it may be helpful to compare car prices to gauge the value of each brand. Regarding Lamborghini, the most expensive, exclusive model is the Lamborghini Egoista.

Lamborghini released the one-model-only car on their 50th anniversary; that is kept at the Lamborghini museum in Sant'Agata Bolognese and is valued at $117 million in 2023.

What is the most expensive Rolls-Royce ever?

The most expensive Rolls-Royce model ever made remains the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which has a value of over $28 million. It is considered the most expensive new car sold at $28 million.

What is the most expensive Rolls-Royce in 2023?

Online sources vary regarding the prices of specific models, but these are considered the most expensive Rolls-Royce models to have entered the market:

10. Rolls-Royce Phantom Hearse

Go out in style with the Phantom Hearse. Photo: National Motor Museum

Cost: $700,000

Those who wish to 'go out in style' could consider investing in the Rolls-Royce Phantom Hearse. Costing a significant price of $700,000, you can receive a twenty-three-foot-long hearse.

9. Rolls-Royce Phantom Dragon Edition

This model was only released in China. Photo: @ReverieSaigon and @MotorTraderMY on Twitter (modified by author)

Cost: $1.2 million

2011 saw the special release of the exclusive Rolls-Royce Phantom Dragon Edition, a rare model only released in one country, China. It is also considered one of the most mass-produced Rolls-Royce models created, but it is still a rare find as far as car collecting is concerned.

8. 2019 Armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Cullinan is the first SUV to be launched by the Rolls-Royce marque. Photo: Martyn Lucy

Source: Getty Images

Cost: $1.5 million

This car is one of the more recent models mentioned, and its sleek, more modernised design directly reflects the new-age look that Rolls-Royce has taken on since its classic early 1900s designs. With innovative technology and high-quality materials, it is considered by some to be the most luxurious and secure high-end SUV on the market.

7. 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Special Brougham by Brewster

Cost: $1,7 million

Launched in 1929, the Phantom II Special Brougham had a 7668 cc straight-six engine and was the last of 40/50 hp models. In this specific car's instance, it was a one-off Sedanca de Ville designed by well-respected, specialised coachbuilder Brewster, built for an American buyer.

6. 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Sports Coupé

The 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Sports Coupé is one of a kind. Photo: @veritebeaute and @AVoice12456423 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cost: $2,4 million

Based on the Continental model of the Phantom II, this model is one of a kind, with a sleek look of a two-seater but has four-seater space and comfort, complete with a long elegant hood line and unique ‘helmet’ styled fenders. Coachbuilder Freestone and Webb created it under the guidance of English industrialist Sir John Leigh.

5. Rolls-Royce Phantom Hyperion by Pininfarina

The Hyperion was a one-off car commissioned by car collector Roland Hall. Photo: @Luxuslebeninfo and @TargetUpInsuran on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cost: $3,2 million

Italian car design firm Pininfarina is known to partner with major car brands like Alfa Romeo and Ferrari, but its Rolls-Royce partnership was a more surprising choice. Still, the companies joined forces and created the Hyperion as a one-off car commissioned by luxury car collector Roland Hall. It draws inspiration from the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé.

4. 1904 Rolls-Royce 10 hp Two Seater

The 1904 10 hp Two Seater is the first vehicle the brand made. Photo: @freenaynow and @sasha_sokolov_ on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cost: $3,8 million

The 1904 10 hp Two Seater is the brand's first car to be made, making it a collectable as only 16 of them were made, four of which are still surviving today. It was designed by Sir Henry Royce, one of the company's co-founders, and during its production between 1904 and 1906, it was sold at £395.

3.1912 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Double Pullman Limousine

The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost was made between 1906 and 1926. Photo: @jamiehanna2 on Twitter and Beata Zawrzel on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cost: $4,9 million

The 1912 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Double Pullman Limousine is coming in at number three. Also referred to as the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, the model was made between 1906 and 1926. Besides still being a sought-after, quality car, it has an alluring 40/50 hp power.

2. 2017 Rolls-Royce Sweptail

The 2017 Rolls-Royce Sweptail is unique. Photo: Michael Cole/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Cost: $12,8 million

The Rolls-Royce Sweptail was also created with a particular customer in mind and was based on a 2013 Phantom Coupé. The sleek car was inspired by a luxurious yacht, which sees the concept including wood and leather panelling. It took the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild team four years to finish it, and it was unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2017.

1. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

The new coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat Tail was unveiled by Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Cost: $28 million

Rolls-Royce’s most expensive car is the Boat Tail, previously discussed above. This one-of-a-kind model was commissioned by a wealthy couple and revealed in May 2021. With an estimated $28 million value, it is the most expensive 'new' car sold as of 2023. It is also inspired by a luxury yacht, as seen by the design concept and materials used.

The most expensive Rolls-Royce models are not only state-of-the-art designs with cutting-edge technology. Some of the most valuable models are the one-off models commissioned by individuals with money and prominence, offering them a unique car model just for them.

