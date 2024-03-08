Top 35 fastest soccer players in the world right now
Throughout the sport's history, a select few athletes have displayed a remarkable mixture of lightning-quick speed and showed that they are fast football players. The presence of quick players greatly benefits a team, facilitating swift transitions and creating opportunities during counterattacks. Discover some of the fastest soccer players in the world right now.
In coming up with this list of fastest soccer players, we have considered various factors such as performance analysis, speed measurement data, sprint statistics and statistics from official leagues such as the Premier League.
Fastest soccer players in the world right now
In the modern game, speed is a very important quality for a footballer. Speed is particularly advantageous for attacking players, allowing them to surpass their opponents easily. Tabulated below is a list of the fastest soccer players in the world right now.
35. Lallianzuala Chhangte – 35.18 km/hr
- Full name: Lallianzuala Chhangte
- Date of birth: 8 June 1997
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Lunglei, Mizoram, India
- Current team: Mumbai City, Indian national team
Lallianzuala Chhangte is an Indian professional footballer who is a winger for the Indian Super League club Mumbai City and the Indian national team. Chhangte is a fast player with an incredible top speed of 35.18 km/h. He is called 'Mizo Flash' due to his pace.
34. Rasmus Hojlund – 35.45 km/hr
- Full name: Rasmus Winther Højlund
- Date of birth: 4 February 2003
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Denmark
- Current team: Manchester United, Denmark national team
Rasmus Winther Højlund is a Danish professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and the Denmark national team. During a match against Arsenal, he reached an impressive top speed of 35.45km/hr.
33. Ben Chilwell – 35.50 km/hr
- Full name: Benjamin James Chilwell
- Date of birth: 21 December 1996
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
- Current team: Chelsea, England national team
Benjamin James Chilwell is an English professional footballer who plays as a left-back or left wing-back for Premier League club Chelsea and the England national team. He recorded a 35.50 km/hr speed during a match against Bournemouth.
32. Theo Hernandez – 35.7 km/h
- Full name: Théo Bernard François Hernandez
- Date of birth: 6 October 1997
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Marseille, France
- Current team: AC Milan, France national team
Théo Hernandez is a left-back for AC Milan and the France national team, is known for his impressive dribbling and goal-scoring ability and is considered one of the best full-backs in the world. His average speed is 35.7 km/h.
31. Anthony Elanga – 35.85 km/hr
- Full name: Anthony David Junior Elanga
- Date of birth: 27 April 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Hyllie, Malmö, Sweden
- Current team: Nottingham Forest, Sweden national team
The Swedish professional footballer is a forward or winger for Nottingham Forest and the Sweden national team. He previously played for Manchester United from 2021 to 2023. His top recorded speed during a match stands at 35.85 km/hr.
30. Rafa Silva – 35.9 km/h
- Full name: Rafael Alexandre Fernandes Ferreira da Silva ComM
- Date of birth: 17 May 1993
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Barreiro, Portugal
- Current team: Benfica
Rafa Silva is a Portuguese footballer who plays as a winger or second striker for Benfica. He boasts an impressive top speed of 35.9 kilometres per hour. His agility and pace make him a formidable force in matches, allowing him to create scoring opportunities and contribute to his team’s success.
29. Bryan Mbeumo – 35.94 km/h
- Full name: Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo
- Date of birth: 7 August 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Avallon, France
- Current team: Brentford, Cameroon national team
Bryan Mbeumo is a professional footballer who plays as a right winger or forward for Brentford and the Cameroon national team. He is one of the fastest players on the field and displayed top performances in the Champions League, which saw him set a high speed of 35.94 km/h.
28. Kylian Mbappe – 36.08 km/h
- Full name: Kylian Mbappé Lottin
- Date of birth: Kylian Mbappé Lottin
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Paris, France
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain, France national team
Kylian Mbappe is among the best and fastest soccer players in the world and one of the young athletes with an impressive career. He plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. He is recognised for his dribbling, speed, and finishing. Mbappe has an average speed of 36.08 km/h.
27. Dennis Zakaria – 36.09km/h
- Full name: Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado
- Date of birth: 20 November 1996
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Geneva, Switzerland
- Current team: Monaco, Switzerland national team
Dennis Zakaria is one of the fastest players in soccer. He is a defensive midfielder for Monaco and the Switzerland national team. Zakaria’s rapid pace makes him a formidable presence on the football field despite his limited opportunities during his loan spell at Chelsea. His top speed has been recorded at 36.09km/h per hour during his appearances in the Premier League.
26. Dominic Solanke – 36.10 km/h
- Full name: Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell
- Date of birth: 14 September 1997
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Reading, United Kingdom
- Current team: AFC Bournemouth
Dominic Solanke, the English professional footballer who plays as a striker for AFC Bournemouth, has demonstrated impressive speed on the field. His top speed during matches was approximately 36.10 km/h. This agility and pace allow him to make impactful runs, create goal-scoring opportunities, and contribute to his team’s performance.
25. Nuno Tavares – 36.2 km/h
- Full name: Nuno Albertino Varela Tavares
- Date of birth: 26 January 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Lisbon, Portugal
- Current team: Nottingham Forest
Nuno Tavares is a Portuguese left-back for Premier League club Nottingham Forest on loan from Arsenal. Known for his speed on the field, his top speed in the Champions League 2023/24 season has been recorded at an impressive 36.21 km/h.
24. Erling Haaland – 36.22 km/h
- Full name: Erling Braut Haaland
- Date of birth: 21 July 2000
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Leeds, United Kingdom
- Current team: Manchester City, Norway national team
Erling Haaland is a striker for Premier League club Manchester City and the Norway national team. He is often referred to as one of the best players in the world and is recognised for his speed, strength, positioning, and finishing inside the box. His top speed, as recorded in the Premier League 2022-23, stands at an impressive 36.22 km/h.
23. Federico Valverde – 36.3 km/h
- Full name: Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta
- Date of birth: 22 July 1998
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Montevideo, Uruguay
- Current team: Real Madrid, Uruguay national team
The Uruguayan footballer is the central midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and the Uruguay national team. His top recorded speed during a match stands at 36.3 km/h. Valverde’s playing style is characterised by his pace, stamina, work rate, and shooting ability, making him a valuable asset for club and country.
22. Tahith Chong – 36.37 km/h
- Full name: Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong
- Date of birth: 4 December 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Willemstad, Curaçao
- Current team: Luton Town
Tahith Chong is one of the fastest footballers in the Premier League, with a top speed of 36.37 km/h. The Dutch footballer plays as a midfielder, winger or forward for Premier League club Luton Town. He previously played for Birmingham City and Manchester United.
21. Achraf Hakimi – 36.49 km/h
- Full name: Achraf Hakimi Mouh
- Date of birth: 4 November 1998
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Madrid, Spain
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco national team
Achraf plays as a right-back or right-winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team. He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. During his time in the Bundesliga, he achieved a top speed of 36.49 km/h, a record that stood for a few months before being surpassed by Alphonso Davies.
20. Rafael Leão – 36.5 km/h
- Full name: Rafael Alexandre da Conceição Leão
- Date of birth: 10 June 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Almada, Portugal
- Current team: Milan, Portugal national team
The Portuguese professional footballer is a left winger for Serie A club AC Milan and the Portugal national team. He is among the world's best wingers and is famous for his dribbling, speed and finishing. He has an average speed of 36.5 km/h.
19. Alphonso Davies – 36.51 km/h
- Full name: Alphonso Boyle Davies
- Date of birth: 2 November 2000
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Buduburam, Ghana
- Current team: Bayern Munich, Canada national team
Alphonso Davies is a left-back or winger for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Canada national team. He is among the best full backs in the world and was nicknamed ''The Roadrunner" because of his exceptional pace, dribbling ability, and creativity. During a Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, Davies achieved an astonishing top speed of 36.51 km/h, setting a new record for the league.
18. Moussa Diaby – 36.52 km/h
- Full name: Moussa Diaby
- Date of birth: 7 July 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Paris, France
- Current team: Aston Villa, France national team
Moussa Diaby is a French attacking midfielder for Premier League club Aston Villa and the France national team. His rapid acceleration and sprinting prowess have left fans and opponents alike in awe. During a Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, Diaby achieved an astonishing top speed of 36.52 km/h, securing his place as one of the fastest players in the league.
17. Darwin Nunez – 36.53 km/h
- Full name: Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro
- Date of birth: 24 June 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Artigas, Uruguay
- Current team: Liverpool, Uruguay national team
Darwin Nunez is one of the best footballers of his generation. The Uruguayan footballer is a forward for Premier League club Liverpool and the Uruguay national team. According to the Premier League, Nunez was the fifth-fastest player in the 2022–2023 season, having clocked the highest speed of 36.53km/h.
16. Sheraldo Becker – 36.57 km/h
- Full name: Sheraldo Becker
- Date of birth: 9 February 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Current team: Real Sociedad, Suriname national team
Sheraldo Becker is a professional footballer who is a forward for La Liga club Real Sociedad and Suriname national team. He previously played for teams such as Union Berlin and ADO Den Haag. Known for his blistering pace on the field, his top speed was 36.57 km/h during Bundesliga matches.
15. Mohamed Salah – 36.6 km/h
- Full name: Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly
- Date of birth: 15 June 1992
- Age: 15 June 1992
- Place of birth: Nagrig, Egypt
- Current team: Liverpool, Egypt national team
Mohamed Salah is among the best players of his generation and among the greatest African players of all time. The Egyptian footballer is a right winger or forward for the Liverpool football club and captains the Egypt national team. He is best known for his clinical finishing, dribbling and speed. He has an average speed of 36.6 km/h.
14. Karim Adeyemi – 36.65 km/h
- Full name: Karim-David Adeyemi
- Date of birth: 18 January 2002
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Munich, Germany
- Current team: Borussia Dortmund, Germany national team
The German professional footballer plays as a winger or forward for the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and Germany's national team. He has showcased remarkable speed on the football field, ranking sixth in the Bundesliga fastest footballers list with a speed of 36.65 km/h.
13. Adama Traore – 36.6 km/h
- Full name: Adama Traoré Diarra
- Date of birth: 25 January 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain
- Current team: Fulham, Spain national team
Adama Traoré is a Spanish professional footballer who is a right winger for Premier League Fulham and the Spain national team. Long renowned for being one of the fastest football players in the world, Adama Traore still ranks among the Premier League's top speedsters. He clocks an average speed of 36.6 km/h and was a key component for Bayern Leverkusen for several years.
12. Ousmane Dembele – 36.6 km/h
- Full name: Masour Ousmane Dembélé
- Place of birth: 15 May 1997
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Vernon, France
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain, France national team
The French footballer is a winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. He has played for teams such as Rennes, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. His speed allows him to make impactful runs and create scoring opportunities for his team.
11. Mykhailo Mudryk – 36.63 km/h
- Full name: Mykhailo Petrovych Mudryk
- Date of birth: 5 January 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Krasnohrad, Ukraine
- Current team: Chelsea, Ukraine national team
The Ukrainian footballer is a winger for Premier League club Chelsea and Ukraine's national team and is renowned for his blistering pace on the field. During his Chelsea debut, he recorded an astonishing top speed of 36.63 (km/h), officially earning him the title of the fastest player in the Premier League for the 2023 season.
10. Amadou Onana – 36.65 km/h
- Full name: Amadou Ba Zeund Georges Mvom Onana
- Date of birth: 16 August 2001
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Dakar, Senegal
- Current team: Everton, Belgium national team
Amadu is a defensive midfielder for the Premier League club Everton and the Belgium national team. The Belgium international recorded a top speed of 36.65 km/h in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool in the Premier League.
9. Anthony Gordon – 36.68 km/h
- Full name: Anthony Michael Gordon
- Date of birth: 24 February 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Liverpool, United Kingdom
- Current team: Newcastle United
Anthony Michael Gordon is a winger for Premier League club Newcastle United. He is famous for his dribbling abilities, finishing and speed. He sits close to the top in the Premier League list of the fastest player charts with a speed of 36.68 km/h. He recorded the top speed in Newcastle United's match against Burnley. He is famous for his dribbling abilities, finishing and speed.
8. Antonio Rudiger – 36.7 km/h
- Full name: Antonio Rüdiger
- Date of birth: 3 March 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Berlin, Germany
- Current team: Real Madrid, German national team
Antonio Rudiger is one of the best defenders in the world. He plays for Real Madrid and the German national team and is widely known for his aggressive playing style, tackling ability and strong aerial presence. During a match against Brighton in January, he reached an impressive top speed of 36.7 km/h.
7. Brennan Johnson – 36.70 km/hr
- Full name: Brennan Price Johnson
- Date of birth: 23 May 2001
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Current team: Tottenham Hotspur, Wales national team
Brennan is a forward or winger for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the Wales national team. He hit a top speed of 36.70 km/hr during a game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.
6. Dara O’Shea: 36.73 km/h
- Full name: Dara Joseph O'Shea
- Date of birth: 4 March 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Dublin, Ireland
- Current team: Burnley, Republic of Ireland national team
Dara O’Shea is one of the top soccer players in the world. He is a defender for Premier League club Burnley and the Republic of Ireland national team. He recorded a top speed of 36.73 km/h when Burnley hosted Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash during the 2023-24 season.
5. Dominik Szoboszlai – 36.76 km/h
- Full name: Dominik Szoboszlai
- Date of birth: 25 October 2000
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Székesfehérvár, Hungary
- Current team: Liverpool, Hungary national team
Dominik Szoboszlai is a Hungarian footballer who plays midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Hungary national team. He can also play as a box-to-box midfielder, right midfielder or attacking midfielder. He became the second-fastest player in Premier League history with a top speed of 36.76kph.
4. Pedro Neto – 36.86 km/h
- Full name: Pedro Lomba Neto
- Date of birth: 9 March 2000
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Viana do Castelo, Portugal
- Current team: Wolverhampton Wanderers, Portugal national team
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ star Portuguese forward is undoubtedly among the fastest footballers in the world. Pedro Neto recorded a speed of 36.86 km/h when Luton hosted Wolves in the Premier League 2023-24 clash. Neto’s acceleration and dribbling skills make him a constant threat on the flanks.
3. Chiedozie Ogbene – 36.93 km/h
- Full name: Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene
- Date of birth: 1 May 1997
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
- Current team: Luton Town, Republic of Ireland national team
Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene is a professional footballer winger for Luton Town and the Republic of Ireland national team. Currently, he reigns supreme as the fastest player in the Premier League, clocking an impressive 36.93 km/h.
2. Kyle Walker – 37.31 km/hr
- Full name: Kyle Andrew Walker
- Date of birth: 28 May 1990
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Sheffield, United Kingdom
- Current team: Manchester City, England national team
The English professional footballer is a right-back for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team. He is among the best fullbacks of his generation and is recognised for his pace, strength and vision. During the 2022/23 season, Walker reached a mind-boggling top speed of 37.31 km/hr.
1. Micky van de Ven – 37.38 km/h
- Full name: Micky van de Ven
- Date of birth: 19 April 2001
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Wormer, Netherlands
- Current team: Tottenham Hotspur, Netherlands national team
Micky van de is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the Netherlands national team. He previously played for Volendam and VfL Wolfsburg. Micky van de Ven has reached a speed of 37.38 km/h in his career.
Who is the fastest man in football history?
Real Madrid speedster Gareth Bale holds the record for one of the fastest top speeds ever recorded in football when he clocked in at 39.9 km/h against Villareal in 2013.
Is Mbappe the fastest player?
Mbappe is one of the fastest soccer players in the world, clocking a top speed of 36.08 km/h, which is pretty quick indeed.
Who is the fastest football player in 2024?
As of 2024, Micky van de Ven holds the record of fastest soccer player ever recorded in the Premier League. He hit a top speed of 37.38 km/h playing against Brentford on 31 January 2024.
The fastest soccer players are a key asset on the field, with exceptional speed being a trait shared by many of history’s best players. The majority of the best strikers and wingers in the game possess this quality, which allows them to make intimidating runs at defenders and beat their defenders with pure speed.
