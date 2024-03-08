Top 35 fastest soccer players in the world right now

Throughout the sport's history, a select few athletes have displayed a remarkable mixture of lightning-quick speed and showed that they are fast football players. The presence of quick players greatly benefits a team, facilitating swift transitions and creating opportunities during counterattacks. Discover some of the fastest soccer players in the world right now.

Football players Kyle Walker, Kylian Mbappe and Micky van de Ven. Photo: Khalid Alhaj, Paris Saint-Germain Football, Rico Brouwer (modified by author)

In coming up with this list of fastest soccer players, we have considered various factors such as performance analysis, speed measurement data, sprint statistics and statistics from official leagues such as the Premier League.

Fastest soccer players in the world right now

In the modern game, speed is a very important quality for a footballer. Speed is particularly advantageous for attacking players, allowing them to surpass their opponents easily. Tabulated below is a list of the fastest soccer players in the world right now.

Player Speed (km/hr) Micky van de Ven 37.38 Kyle Walker 37.31 Chiedozie Ogbene 36.93 Pedro Neto 36.86 Dominik Szoboszlai 36.76 Dara O’Shea 36.73 Brennan Johnson 36.70 Antonio Rudiger 36.7 Anthony Gordon 36.68 Amadou Onana 36.65 Mykhailo Mudryk 36.63 Karim Adeyemi 36.65 Adama Traore 36.6 Ousmane Dembele 36.6 Mohamed Salah 36.6 Sheraldo Becker 36.57 Darwin Nunez 36.53 Moussa Diaby 36.52 Alphonso Davies 36.51 Rafael Leão 36.5 Achraf Hakimi 36.49 Tahith Chong 36.37 Federico Valverde 36.3 Erling Haaland 36.22 Nuno Tavares 36.2 Dominic Solanke 36.10 Dennis Zakaria 36.09 Kylian Mbappe 36.08 Bryan Mbeumo 35.94

35. Lallianzuala Chhangte – 35.18 km/hr

Lallianzuala Chhangte of Mumbai City FC warming up during the AFC Champions League Group D at DY Patil Stadium on 7 November 2023 in Navi Mumbai, India. Photo: Nikhil Patil

Full name : Lallianzuala Chhangte

: Lallianzuala Chhangte Date of birth : 8 June 1997

: 8 June 1997 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Lunglei, Mizoram, India

: Lunglei, Mizoram, India Current team: Mumbai City, Indian national team

Lallianzuala Chhangte is an Indian professional footballer who is a winger for the Indian Super League club Mumbai City and the Indian national team. Chhangte is a fast player with an incredible top speed of 35.18 km/h. He is called 'Mizo Flash' due to his pace.

34. Rasmus Hojlund – 35.45 km/hr

Rasmus Hojlund during the UEFA Champions League match between F.C. Copenhagen and Manchester United at Parken Stadium on 8 November 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: Maja Hitij

Full name : Rasmus Winther Højlund

: Rasmus Winther Højlund Date of birth : 4 February 2003

: 4 February 2003 Age : 21 years old (as of 2024)

: 21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Denmark

: Denmark Current team: Manchester United, Denmark national team

Rasmus Winther Højlund is a Danish professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and the Denmark national team. During a match against Arsenal, he reached an impressive top speed of 35.45km/hr.

33. Ben Chilwell – 35.50 km/hr

Ben Chilwell during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Chelsea FC and Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge on 2 November 2022 in London, England. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Full name : Benjamin James Chilwell

: Benjamin James Chilwell Date of birth : 21 December 1996

: 21 December 1996 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

: Milton Keynes, United Kingdom Current team: Chelsea, England national team

Benjamin James Chilwell is an English professional footballer who plays as a left-back or left wing-back for Premier League club Chelsea and the England national team. He recorded a 35.50 km/hr speed during a match against Bournemouth.

32. Theo Hernandez – 35.7 km/h

Theo Hernandez during his official presentation at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 10 July 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Angel Martinez

Full name: Théo Bernard François Hernandez

Théo Bernard François Hernandez Date of birth : 6 October 1997

: 6 October 1997 Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)

26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Marseille, France

: Marseille, France Current team: AC Milan, France national team

Théo Hernandez is a left-back for AC Milan and the France national team, is known for his impressive dribbling and goal-scoring ability and is considered one of the best full-backs in the world. His average speed is 35.7 km/h.

31. Anthony Elanga – 35.85 km/hr

Anthony Elanga during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on 19 October 2022 in Manchester, England. Photo: Alex Pantling

Full name: Anthony David Junior Elanga

Anthony David Junior Elanga Date of birth : 27 April 2002

: 27 April 2002 Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)

21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Hyllie, Malmö, Sweden

: Hyllie, Malmö, Sweden Current team: Nottingham Forest, Sweden national team

The Swedish professional footballer is a forward or winger for Nottingham Forest and the Sweden national team. He previously played for Manchester United from 2021 to 2023. His top recorded speed during a match stands at 35.85 km/hr.

30. Rafa Silva – 35.9 km/h

Rafa Silva of SL Benfica during the Liga Portugal Bwin match between FC Vizela and SL Benfica at Estadio do Futebol Clube de Vizela on 25 February 2023 in Vizela, Portugal. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez

Full name : Rafael Alexandre Fernandes Ferreira da Silva ComM

: Rafael Alexandre Fernandes Ferreira da Silva ComM Date of birth : 17 May 1993

: 17 May 1993 Age: 30 years old (as of 2023)

30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Barreiro, Portugal

Barreiro, Portugal Current team: Benfica

Rafa Silva is a Portuguese footballer who plays as a winger or second striker for Benfica. He boasts an impressive top speed of 35.9 kilometres per hour. His agility and pace make him a formidable force in matches, allowing him to create scoring opportunities and contribute to his team’s success.

29. Bryan Mbeumo – 35.94 km/h

Bryan Mbeumo during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brentford FC at Goodison Park on 11 March 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Photo: Visionhaus

Full name: Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo

Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo Date of birth: 7 August 1999

7 August 1999 Age: 24 years old (as of 2023)

24 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Avallon, France

Avallon, France Current team: Brentford, Cameroon national team

Bryan Mbeumo is a professional footballer who plays as a right winger or forward for Brentford and the Cameroon national team. He is one of the fastest players on the field and displayed top performances in the Champions League, which saw him set a high speed of 35.94 km/h.

28. Kylian Mbappe – 36.08 km/h

Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad at Parc des Princes on 14 February 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Alex Pantling

Full name: Kylian Mbappé Lottin

Kylian Mbappé Lottin Date of birth : Kylian Mbappé Lottin

: Kylian Mbappé Lottin Age : 25 years old (as of 2024)

: 25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Paris, France

: Paris, France Current team: Paris Saint-Germain, France national team

Kylian Mbappe is among the best and fastest soccer players in the world and one of the young athletes with an impressive career. He plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. He is recognised for his dribbling, speed, and finishing. Mbappe has an average speed of 36.08 km/h.

27. Dennis Zakaria – 36.09km/h

Denis Zakaria of Switzerland during the UEFA Nations League Finals Portrait Shoot on 2 June 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Valeriano Di Domenico

Full name: Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado

Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado Date of birth : 20 November 1996

: 20 November 1996 Age : 27 years old (as of 2024)

: 27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Geneva, Switzerland

: Geneva, Switzerland Current team: Monaco, Switzerland national team

Dennis Zakaria is one of the fastest players in soccer. He is a defensive midfielder for Monaco and the Switzerland national team. Zakaria’s rapid pace makes him a formidable presence on the football field despite his limited opportunities during his loan spell at Chelsea. His top speed has been recorded at 36.09km/h per hour during his appearances in the Premier League.

26. Dominic Solanke – 36.10 km/h

Dominic Solanke during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on 6 December 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Vince Mignott

Full name : Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell

: Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell Date of birth : 14 September 1997

: 14 September 1997 Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)

26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Reading, United Kingdom

: Reading, United Kingdom Current team: AFC Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke, the English professional footballer who plays as a striker for AFC Bournemouth, has demonstrated impressive speed on the field. His top speed during matches was approximately 36.10 km/h. This agility and pace allow him to make impactful runs, create goal-scoring opportunities, and contribute to his team’s performance.

25. Nuno Tavares – 36.2 km/h

Nuno Tavares during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on 20 April 2022 in London, England. Photo: Visionhaus

Full name: Nuno Albertino Varela Tavares

Nuno Albertino Varela Tavares Date of birth : 26 January 2000

: 26 January 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)

24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Current team: Nottingham Forest

Nuno Tavares is a Portuguese left-back for Premier League club Nottingham Forest on loan from Arsenal. Known for his speed on the field, his top speed in the Champions League 2023/24 season has been recorded at an impressive 36.21 km/h.

24. Erling Haaland – 36.22 km/h

Erling Haaland at Etihad Stadium on 14 September 2022 in Manchester, England. Photo: Michael Regan

Full name : Erling Braut Haaland

: Erling Braut Haaland Date of birth: 21 July 2000

21 July 2000 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Leeds, United Kingdom

: Leeds, United Kingdom Current team: Manchester City, Norway national team

Erling Haaland is a striker for Premier League club Manchester City and the Norway national team. He is often referred to as one of the best players in the world and is recognised for his speed, strength, positioning, and finishing inside the box. His top speed, as recorded in the Premier League 2022-23, stands at an impressive 36.22 km/h.

23. Federico Valverde – 36.3 km/h

Federico Valverde at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 4 May 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Michael Regan

Full name : Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta

: Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta Date of birth : 22 July 1998

: 22 July 1998 Age : 25 years old (as of 2024)

: 25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Montevideo, Uruguay

: Montevideo, Uruguay Current team: Real Madrid, Uruguay national team

The Uruguayan footballer is the central midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and the Uruguay national team. His top recorded speed during a match stands at 36.3 km/h. Valverde’s playing style is characterised by his pace, stamina, work rate, and shooting ability, making him a valuable asset for club and country.

22. Tahith Chong – 36.37 km/h

Tahith Chong during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Everton and Luton Town at Goodison Park on 27 January 2024 in Liverpool, England. Photo: MB Media

Full name : Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong

: Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong Date of birth: 4 December 1999

4 December 1999 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Willemstad, Curaçao

: Willemstad, Curaçao Current team: Luton Town

Tahith Chong is one of the fastest footballers in the Premier League, with a top speed of 36.37 km/h. The Dutch footballer plays as a midfielder, winger or forward for Premier League club Luton Town. He previously played for Birmingham City and Manchester United.

21. Achraf Hakimi – 36.49 km/h

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on 15 November 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Oliver Hardt

Full name : Achraf Hakimi Mouh

: Achraf Hakimi Mouh Date of birth : 4 November 1998

: 4 November 1998 Age: 25 years old (as of 2023)

25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Current team: Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco national team

Achraf plays as a right-back or right-winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team. He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. During his time in the Bundesliga, he achieved a top speed of 36.49 km/h, a record that stood for a few months before being surpassed by Alphonso Davies.

20. Rafael Leão – 36.5 km/h

Rafael Leao during the Serie A TIM match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on 16 September 2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Marco Luzzani

Full name: Rafael Alexandre da Conceição Leão

Rafael Alexandre da Conceição Leão Date of birth : 10 June 1999

: 10 June 1999 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Almada, Portugal

: Almada, Portugal Current team: Milan, Portugal national team

The Portuguese professional footballer is a left winger for Serie A club AC Milan and the Portugal national team. He is among the world's best wingers and is famous for his dribbling, speed and finishing. He has an average speed of 36.5 km/h.

19. Alphonso Davies – 36.51 km/h

Alphonso Davies during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on 19 November 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Full name : Alphonso Boyle Davies

: Alphonso Boyle Davies Date of birth: 2 November 2000

2 November 2000 Age : 23 years old (as of 2024)

: 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Buduburam, Ghana

Buduburam, Ghana Current team: Bayern Munich, Canada national team

Alphonso Davies is a left-back or winger for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Canada national team. He is among the best full backs in the world and was nicknamed ''The Roadrunner" because of his exceptional pace, dribbling ability, and creativity. During a Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, Davies achieved an astonishing top speed of 36.51 km/h, setting a new record for the league.

18. Moussa Diaby – 36.52 km/h

Moussa Diaby at the BayArena on 9 March 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. Photo: Rene Nijhuis

Full name: Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby Date of birth: 7 July 1999

7 July 1999 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Paris, France

Paris, France Current team: Aston Villa, France national team

Moussa Diaby is a French attacking midfielder for Premier League club Aston Villa and the France national team. His rapid acceleration and sprinting prowess have left fans and opponents alike in awe. During a Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, Diaby achieved an astonishing top speed of 36.52 km/h, securing his place as one of the fastest players in the league.

17. Darwin Nunez – 36.53 km/h

Darwin Nunez during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on 15 August 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt

Full name : Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro

: Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro Date of birth: 24 June 1999

24 June 1999 Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)

24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Artigas, Uruguay

: Artigas, Uruguay Current team: Liverpool, Uruguay national team

Darwin Nunez is one of the best footballers of his generation. The Uruguayan footballer is a forward for Premier League club Liverpool and the Uruguay national team. According to the Premier League, Nunez was the fifth-fastest player in the 2022–2023 season, having clocked the highest speed of 36.53km/h.

16. Sheraldo Becker – 36.57 km/h

Sheraldo Becker during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and 1. FC Union Berlin at Volkswagen Arena on 12 March 2023 in Wolfsburg, Germany. Photo: Oliver Hardt

Full name : Sheraldo Becker

: Sheraldo Becker Date of birth : 9 February 1995

: 9 February 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Amsterdam, Netherlands

: Amsterdam, Netherlands Current team: Real Sociedad, Suriname national team

Sheraldo Becker is a professional footballer who is a forward for La Liga club Real Sociedad and Suriname national team. He previously played for teams such as Union Berlin and ADO Den Haag. Known for his blistering pace on the field, his top speed was 36.57 km/h during Bundesliga matches.

15. Mohamed Salah – 36.6 km/h

Mohamed Salah poses with the Club World Cup trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on 21 December 2019 in Doha, Qatar. Photo: David Ramos

Full name: Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly

Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly Date of birth : 15 June 1992

: 15 June 1992 Age : 15 June 1992

: 15 June 1992 Place of birth: Nagrig, Egypt

Nagrig, Egypt Current team: Liverpool, Egypt national team

Mohamed Salah is among the best players of his generation and among the greatest African players of all time. The Egyptian footballer is a right winger or forward for the Liverpool and captains the Egypt national team. He is best known for his clinical finishing, dribbling and speed. He has an average speed of 36.6 km/h.

14. Karim Adeyemi – 36.65 km/h

Karim Adeyemi poses with the PlayStation Player of the Match award at Signal Iduna Park on 15 February 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: Oliver Hardt

Full name : Karim-David Adeyemi

: Karim-David Adeyemi Date of birth : 18 January 2002

: 18 January 2002 Age : 22 years old (as of 2024)

: 22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Munich, Germany

: Munich, Germany Current team: Borussia Dortmund, Germany national team

The German professional footballer plays as a winger or forward for the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and Germany's national team. He has showcased remarkable speed on the football field, ranking sixth in the Bundesliga fastest footballers list with a speed of 36.65 km/h.

13. Adama Traore – 36.6 km/h

Adama Traore during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Cadiz CF at Camp Nou on 18 April 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Eric Alonso

Full name : Adama Traoré Diarra

: Adama Traoré Diarra Date of birth : 25 January 1996

: 25 January 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of 2024)

: 28 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain

: L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain Current team: Fulham, Spain national team

Adama Traoré is a Spanish professional footballer who is a right winger for Premier League Fulham and the Spain national team. Long renowned for being one of the fastest football players in the world, Adama Traore still ranks among the Premier League's top speedsters. He clocks an average speed of 36.6 km/h and was a key component for Bayern Leverkusen for several years.

12. Ousmane Dembele – 36.6 km/h

Ousmane Dembele during the match between FC Barcelona and the A-League All Stars at Accor Stadium on 25 May 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Steve Christo

Full name : Masour Ousmane Dembélé

: Masour Ousmane Dembélé Place of birth : 15 May 1997

: 15 May 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Vernon, France

Vernon, France Current team: Paris Saint-Germain, France national team

The French footballer is a winger for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. He has played for teams such as Rennes, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. His speed allows him to make impactful runs and create scoring opportunities for his team.

11. Mykhailo Mudryk – 36.63 km/h

Mykhailo Mudryk during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at Stamford Bridge on 3 February 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Marc Atkins

Full name: Mykhailo Petrovych Mudryk

Mykhailo Petrovych Mudryk Date of birth: 5 January 2001

5 January 2001 Age : 23 years old (as of 2024)

: 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Krasnohrad, Ukraine

: Krasnohrad, Ukraine Current team: Chelsea, Ukraine national team

The Ukrainian footballer is a winger for Premier League club Chelsea and Ukraine's national team and is renowned for his blistering pace on the field. During his Chelsea debut, he recorded an astonishing top speed of 36.63 (km/h), officially earning him the title of the fastest player in the Premier League for the 2023 season.

10. Amadou Onana – 36.65 km/h

Amadou Onana prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Leicester City at Goodison Park on 5 November 2022 in Liverpool, England. Photo: Nigel Roddis

Full name : Amadou Ba Zeund Georges Mvom Onana

: Amadou Ba Zeund Georges Mvom Onana Date of birth : 16 August 2001

: 16 August 2001 Age : 22 years old (as of 2024)

: 22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Dakar, Senegal

: Dakar, Senegal Current team: Everton, Belgium national team

Amadu is a defensive midfielder for the Premier League club Everton and the Belgium national team. The Belgium international recorded a top speed of 36.65 km/h in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool in the Premier League.

9. Anthony Gordon – 36.68 km/h

Anthony Gordon poses for a photo in the home kit after signing at St.James' Park on 28 January 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo: Serena Taylor

Full name: Anthony Michael Gordon

Anthony Michael Gordon Date of birth : 24 February 2001

: 24 February 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Liverpool, United Kingdom

: Liverpool, United Kingdom Current team: Newcastle United

Anthony Michael Gordon is a winger for Premier League club Newcastle United. He is famous for his dribbling abilities, finishing and speed. He sits close to the top in the Premier League list of the fastest player charts with a speed of 36.68 km/h. He recorded the top speed in Newcastle United's match against Burnley. He is famous for his dribbling abilities, finishing and speed.

8. Antonio Rudiger – 36.7 km/h

Antonio Ruediger during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on 17 November 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Buda Mendes

Full name : Antonio Rüdiger

: Antonio Rüdiger Date of birth : 3 March 1993

: 3 March 1993 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Berlin, Germany

: Berlin, Germany Current team: Real Madrid, German national team

Antonio Rudiger is one of the best defenders in the world. He plays for Real Madrid and the German national team and is widely known for his aggressive playing style, tackling ability and strong aerial presence. During a match against Brighton in January, he reached an impressive top speed of 36.7 km/h.

7. Brennan Johnson – 36.70 km/hr

Brennan Johnson during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United at City Ground on 18 August 2023 in Nottingham, England. Photo: Michael Regan

Full name : Brennan Price Johnson

: Brennan Price Johnson Date of birth : 23 May 2001

: 23 May 2001 Age : 22 years old (as of 2024)

: 22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Nottingham, United Kingdom

: Nottingham, United Kingdom Current team: Tottenham Hotspur, Wales national team

Brennan is a forward or winger for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the Wales national team. He hit a top speed of 36.70 km/hr during a game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

6. Dara O’Shea: 36.73 km/h

Dara O'Shea prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on 30 December 2023 in Birmingham, England. Photo: Joe Prior

Full name : Dara Joseph O'Shea

: Dara Joseph O'Shea Date of birth : 4 March 1999

: 4 March 1999 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Dublin, Ireland

: Dublin, Ireland Current team: Burnley, Republic of Ireland national team

Dara O’Shea is one of the top soccer players in the world. He is a defender for Premier League club Burnley and the Republic of Ireland national team. He recorded a top speed of 36.73 km/h when Burnley hosted Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash during the 2023-24 season.

5. Dominik Szoboszlai – 36.76 km/h

Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 30 September 2023 in London, England. Photo: Visionhaus

Full name : Dominik Szoboszlai

: Dominik Szoboszlai Date of birth: 25 October 2000

25 October 2000 Age : 23 years old (as of 2024)

: 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Székesfehérvár, Hungary

: Székesfehérvár, Hungary Current team: Liverpool, Hungary national team

Dominik Szoboszlai is a Hungarian footballer who plays midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Hungary national team. He can also play as a box-to-box midfielder, right midfielder or attacking midfielder. He became the second-fastest player in Premier League history with a top speed of 36.76kph.

4. Pedro Neto – 36.86 km/h

Pedro Neto during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on 14 August 2023 in Manchester, England. Photo: Visionhaus

Full name : Pedro Lomba Neto

: Pedro Lomba Neto Date of birth : 9 March 2000

: 9 March 2000 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Viana do Castelo, Portugal

Viana do Castelo, Portugal Current team: Wolverhampton Wanderers, Portugal national team

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ star Portuguese forward is undoubtedly among the fastest footballers in the world. Pedro Neto recorded a speed of 36.86 km/h when Luton hosted Wolves in the Premier League 2023-24 clash. Neto’s acceleration and dribbling skills make him a constant threat on the flanks.

3. Chiedozie Ogbene – 36.93 km/h

Chiedozie Ogbene during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road on 23 September 2023 in Luton, England. Photo: Jacques Feeney

Full name : Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene

: Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene Date of birth: 1 May 1997

1 May 1997 Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)

26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Current team: Luton Town, Republic of Ireland national team

Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene is a professional footballer winger for Luton Town and the Republic of Ireland national team. Currently, he reigns supreme as the fastest player in the Premier League, clocking an impressive 36.93 km/h.

2. Kyle Walker – 37.31 km/hr

Kyle Walker after the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Brendan Moran

Full name : Kyle Andrew Walker

: Kyle Andrew Walker Date of birth : 28 May 1990

: 28 May 1990 Age : 33 years old (as of 2024)

: 33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Sheffield, United Kingdom

Sheffield, United Kingdom Current team: Manchester City, England national team

The English professional footballer is a right-back for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team. He is among the best fullbacks of his generation and is recognised for his pace, strength and vision. During the 2022/23 season, Walker reached a mind-boggling top speed of 37.31 km/hr.

1. Micky van de Ven – 37.38 km/h

Micky van de Ven during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 30 September 2023 in London, England. Photo: Matthew Ashton

Full name : Micky van de Ven

: Micky van de Ven Date of birth : 19 April 2001

: 19 April 2001 Age: 22 years old (as of 2023)

22 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Wormer, Netherlands

: Wormer, Netherlands Current team: Tottenham Hotspur, Netherlands national team

Micky van de is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the Netherlands national team. He previously played for Volendam and VfL Wolfsburg. Micky van de Ven has reached a speed of 37.38 km/h in his career.

Real Madrid speedster Gareth Bale holds the record for one of the fastest top speeds ever recorded in football when he clocked in at 39.9 km/h against Villareal in 2013.

Is Mbappe the fastest player?

Mbappe is one of the fastest soccer players in the world, clocking a top speed of 36.08 km/h, which is pretty quick indeed.

As of 2024, Micky van de Ven holds the record of fastest soccer player ever recorded in the Premier League. He hit a top speed of 37.38 km/h playing against Brentford on 31 January 2024.

The fastest soccer players are a key asset on the field, with exceptional speed being a trait shared by many of history’s best players. The majority of the best strikers and wingers in the game possess this quality, which allows them to make intimidating runs at defenders and beat their defenders with pure speed.

