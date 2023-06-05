The life story of Vusi Leremi: Clement from Skeem Saam in real life

Vusi Leremi is an upcoming South African actor. He is best known across Mzansi for portraying the gay character Clement Letsoalo in the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam. How well do you know him in real life?

Vusi Leremi is a South African actor. Photo: @poppulsesa on Twitter (modified by author)

Vusi Leremi started appearing on South African screens as a child actor and is among the original cast members of Skeem Saam. The show debuted on SABC1 in 2011 and is in its 11th season. It stars several of Mzansi's finest actors, including Clement Maosa, Patrick Seleka, Lerato Marabe, and Samukele Mkhize.

Vusi Leremi's profile and bio summary

Full name Vusi Leremi Date of birth 1st July 1999 Age 23 years old as of June 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Soweto, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Not known Profession Actor Known for His portrayal of Clement on SABC1's Skeem Saam Net worth Approx. $100,000 in 2023 Social media Instagram TikTok Twitter

Leremi was cast for the role of Clement Letsoalo on SABC1's Skeem Saam when he was a grade six 12-year-old. The character is his biggest role to date. Vusi made minor appearances in several child programs and previously had a role on Talakani Sasami.

How old is Clement from Skeem Saam in real life?

Vusi Leremi (aged 23 years as of June 2023) was born on 1st July 1999 in Soweto, South Africa. Reportedly, his family relocated to Johannesburg when he was young.

Vusi joined Skeem Saam when he was 12 years old. Photo: @poppulsesa on Twitter (modified by author)

Who is Clement from Skeem Saam dating?

Vusi Leremi's love life has been under scrutiny because his Skeem Saam character, Clement, is gay, and he embodies it very well. On the show, Clement is in a relationship with Tlotliso (portrayed by actor Christmas Mokone).

As per reports in June 2020, Leremi revealed he had to learn more about the character before playing it. Vusi stated,

They spoke to me about my role being gay in 2017, so it gave me time to prepare and talk to people who went through this; to go gather my research and to better understand how it feels.

Who is Vusi Leremi's partner in real life?

The actor is heterosexual but has not revealed if he is dating. He confessed to having a crush on TV personality Pearl Modiadie. Fans previously speculated Skeem Saam star Lerato Marabe to be Vusi Leremi's girlfriend after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions, but the actress later introduced her boyfriend.

Vusi Leremi's net worth

The Skeem Saam star has an estimated net worth of $100,000 in 2023. His salary from the show is approximately R89,000 per month. Vusi Leremi's car collection includes a Ferrari and a Hyundai Tucson. He hires out his Ferrari to clients with special functions.

Vusi Leremi from Skeem Saam owns a Ferrari. Photo: @capricornfm, @joy_zelda on Twitter (modified by author)

Vusi Leremi from Skeem Saam has proven to be a talented actor for his spectacular portrayal of Clement in the SABC1 soapie. He has garnered a significant following across social media, and his future in the industry is bright.

