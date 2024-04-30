A member of the South African Police Service went viral on social media after a video of him seemingly taking a bribe went viral

The clip shows the officer dressed in uniform and taking money from someone sitting next to him

South Africans were furious and called on the police to investigate the video, while others shared similar experiences

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mzansi wanted action against an officer who allegedly took a bribe in a video. Images: Krisanapong Detraphiphat and JGI/ Jamie Grill. Images are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans called for the South African Police Service to investigate a police officer after a video of him taking money from someone went viral.

Police officer seemingly takes a bribe

@goolammv posted the video on their X account. The video shows the police officer sitting with someone with a bottle of Coca-Cola in his hands. The two seem to be engaged in a conversation.

Suddenly, the civilian reaches into his pocket and pulls out his wallet. The officer looks at the wallet and pulls out a note of money. He conceals it with his hands and looks around. Shortly after taking the money, he stands up and walks away. Watch the video here:

Netizens call for action, share experiences

South Africans called for the police officer to be investigated. Others shared similar experiences they witnessed.

Dr MuVenda said:

"Go to Sunnyside House 22 Street, and you'll see wonders."

LC said:

"It's sad that some individuals tarnish the reputation of all the members trying their best to make a difference in crime prevention and apprehending criminals. This incident must be investigated and the relevant action taken."

South African 1st said:

"SAPS is compromised. Crooks outnumber the honest ones."

Bloody Agent said:

"They prey on the poorest of the poor in the Johannesburg CBD."

Just One Earth said:

"Blame the system. If a whole president with a six-figure salary does this, what about an officer with a R13,00 pay cheque?"

Sinethemba said:

"Last year December, I saw an officer receive a brown envelope from a Nigerian drug dealer in central PE."

Cape Town court interpreter arrested for allegedly soliciting bribe

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town court interpreter appeared in court after allegedly trying to solicit a bribe.

The woman approached a suspect's sister and promised he would get bail if she paid R20,000.

The woman alerted a relative who worked at the court. The relative informed the judge, who called the police to arrest the court interpreter.

