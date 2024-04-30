SAPS Officer Allegedly Takes a Bribe in Viral Video, South Africans Furious
- A member of the South African Police Service went viral on social media after a video of him seemingly taking a bribe went viral
- The clip shows the officer dressed in uniform and taking money from someone sitting next to him
- South Africans were furious and called on the police to investigate the video, while others shared similar experiences
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans called for the South African Police Service to investigate a police officer after a video of him taking money from someone went viral.
Police officer seemingly takes a bribe
@goolammv posted the video on their X account. The video shows the police officer sitting with someone with a bottle of Coca-Cola in his hands. The two seem to be engaged in a conversation.
Suddenly, the civilian reaches into his pocket and pulls out his wallet. The officer looks at the wallet and pulls out a note of money. He conceals it with his hands and looks around. Shortly after taking the money, he stands up and walks away. Watch the video here:
Netizens call for action, share experiences
South Africans called for the police officer to be investigated. Others shared similar experiences they witnessed.
Dr MuVenda said:
"Go to Sunnyside House 22 Street, and you'll see wonders."
LC said:
"It's sad that some individuals tarnish the reputation of all the members trying their best to make a difference in crime prevention and apprehending criminals. This incident must be investigated and the relevant action taken."
South African 1st said:
"SAPS is compromised. Crooks outnumber the honest ones."
Bloody Agent said:
"They prey on the poorest of the poor in the Johannesburg CBD."
Just One Earth said:
"Blame the system. If a whole president with a six-figure salary does this, what about an officer with a R13,00 pay cheque?"
Sinethemba said:
"Last year December, I saw an officer receive a brown envelope from a Nigerian drug dealer in central PE."
Cape Town court interpreter arrested for allegedly soliciting bribe
Similarly, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town court interpreter appeared in court after allegedly trying to solicit a bribe.
The woman approached a suspect's sister and promised he would get bail if she paid R20,000.
The woman alerted a relative who worked at the court. The relative informed the judge, who called the police to arrest the court interpreter.
