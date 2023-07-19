A man was surprised by his woman when he got an awesome money cake for his birthday

TikTok user @kaybeekabelom shared a video showing him pulling R200 and R100 notes from his cake

People loved that a woman did this for her man and loved seeing how grateful he was for the spoil

This man was not expecting to pull R200, and R100 notes from the cake his wonderful woman got made for him. Mzansi citizens were here for his sweet reaction.

This grateful man shared a sweet video showing him pulling R200 and R100 notes from his cake. Image: TikTok / @kaybeekabelom

Money as a gift has always been a great idea. Nowadays, people are getting creative with money cakes, money bouquets, and so much more.

TikTok user @kaybeekabelom shared a video showing his reaction to getting a money cake from his Queen. You can see by his facial expression that he was not expecting it!

There is nothing better than catching someone totally off guard. Take a look at this sweet moment:

The generous gift has people praying for a surprise just like this

People loved seeing how grateful the man was. They also prayed that their partner will be this generous on their birthday, lol.

Read some of the comments:

Olga Makatu laughed:

“My husband has to give me money to put in his cake and also money for the cake ”

Slish made her worth known:

“I'm capable of treating someone's son like this, but I haven't met someone deserving ”

neliswa Zenani hyped:

“Men deserve money too ”

Nazo MakaLimyoli Ema clapped for love:

“Reflection of queen treated with tender carelove wins.”

Source: Briefly News