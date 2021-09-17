“Count Us Out”: Lady Shares Pic of ‘Cash Bouquet’, SA Gents Have Mixed Reactions

One man has social media users buzzing after suggesting that all men should buy their ladies 'money bouquets'

The heated Twitter exchange all started after a lady posted a snap of her bundle of red roses caressed in a wad of cash

Triggered men headed to the comments section and many strongly disagreed with all the pressures of social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman sharing a snap of her extravagant bouquet of flowers has caused some mixed reactions from social media users, especially Mzansi's gents. The lady proudly flaunted her 'money bouquet' which featured many R100 notes.

While it's unclear who she received the flowers from, many people speculate it came from a boyfriend or husband.

A local woman has shared a snap of her 'money bouquet' online. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @danielmarven encouraged all men to package similarly 'monied' gifts for their ladies.

"Ladies, May you receive this from your boyfriends and husbands," he captioned his post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Unfortunately, the post gathered a lot of hate from South African's gents who just could not deal with normalising cash gifts for their ladies. One man hilariously remarked that if she wants money she must go work herself.

Check out some of the other humorous comments below:

@JimKhutsMametja said:

"Yoh too much money... some boyfriends are rich."

@LangaMasondo said:

"Ladies this is demeaning n shallow clean, praising money maybe a low romantic opinion find it derogatory what happened to just buying flowers coz she means the world to you you ninjas are killing everything."

@Irischawane said:

"Married almost 6yrs, I'll get the money, "the flowers for what? Your car needs tyres"

@MotebuJnr said:

"Encourage them to go to work hao."

@Freedom_Mngoma said:

"Gents, Gents, Gents hear me out. Please focus. She made this herself to create content.

"Do not lose focus and do these unnecessary things in real life. This is for Social Media Content."

@Palabadi10 said:

"People pay to be in relationships."

Khanya sparks romance rumours after snap with a bouquet of rands and roses

In more interesting relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that Khanya Mkangisa never fails to leave people talking. The TV presenter recently posted a snap of herself sporting a massive smile, holding a bouquet of roses and 'Madibas'.

The actress has always had public interest, especially when it comes to her love life. Last year, Khanya was romantically linked to I Don't Know hitmaker J Molley. The alleged relationship did not go down well with tweeps as Mzansi thought Molley was a bit too young for her, being 10 years his senior, reports IOL.

In recent weeks, a few SA celebs have been posting their money-filled bouquet snaps. Mkangisa joins the likes of Somizi Mhlongo and Sarah Langa on that list. However, ZAlebs reports that Somizi and Sarah have confirmed that their gifts came from the media content app Wonga Vida. Which has everyone wondering if Khanya has a new love in her life.

What remains certain is that no matter who the sender is, followers are quite happy for the "certified lover girl" with heart-eyed emojis flooding her comments.

@dhlamini_bonang_teboho commented:

"You deserve it my honey bunch... you're beautiful inside and out. It doesn't start today"

@siza_ntombenhle added:

"That smile says it all!"

Source: Briefly.co.za