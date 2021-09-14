Khanya Mkangisa's most recent social media post has Mzansi guessing whether or not the celeb has finally found love

The actress has previously been linked to rapper J Molley, which controversially raised a few eyebrows because of their age gap

Khanya shared a photo of herself holding a large bouquet of red roses wrapped in R100 notes, leaving everyone wondering who they came from

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khanya Mkangisa never fails to leave people talking. The TV presenter recently posted a snap of herself sporting a massive smile, holding a bouquet of roses and 'Madibas'.

Khanya's recent Instagram post has Mzansi wondering if she has a new bae. Image: @ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

The actress has always had public interest, especially when it comes to her love life. Last year, Khanya was romantically linked to I Don't Know hitmaker J Molley. The alleged relationship did not go down well with tweeps as Mzansi thought Molley was a bit too young for her, being 10 years his senior, reports IOL.

In recent weeks, a few SA celebs have been posting their money-filled bouquet snaps. Mkangisa joins the likes of Somizi Mhlongo and Sarah Langa on that list. However, ZAlebs reports that Somizi and Sarah have confirmed that their gifts came from the media content app Wonga Vida. Which has everyone wondering if Khanya has a new love in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

What remains certain is that no matter who the sender is, followers are quite happy for the "certified lover girl" with heart-eyed emojis flooding her comments.

@dhlamini_bonang_teboho commented:

"You deserve it my honey bunch... you're beautiful inside and out. It doesn't start today ❤️❤️❤️"

@siza_ntombenhle added:

"That smile says it all!"

Khanya Mkangisa trends as Mzansi questions relationship with J Molley

Last year, Briefly News reported that Khanya Mkangisa was trending on social media after snaps of her all over J Molley went viral.

Mzansi men are complaining about "double standards" because women have shared that they love the cute couple. Men took to Twitter to question why DJ Maphorisa, 33, was bashed by tweeps for dating a 19-year-old girl but Khanya, who is 32, is praised for dating the 21-year-old rapper.

They accused Khanya of also being a "predator". A few days ago J denied that he was dating the actress but new pics of the two of them baed-up have surfaced online. Mzansi was divided over their relationship as gents were defending one of their own while ladies were taking Khanya's side.

Source: Briefly.co.za