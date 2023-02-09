What happened to Kevin Costner's ear? Everything to know

Kevin Costner’s ear has made the actor stand out from the crowd, besides his undeniable talent and long-withstanding career within the entertainment industry. Some fans have speculated whether a condition has created his unique ear shape, including whether his health is at risk. Here is everything we know about what happened to Kevin Costner's ear.

He attended the pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on 4 February 2023. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s ear in Yellowstone caught even more attention from viewers, opening up more curiosity from a new group of fans that may not have known the actor before and assumed it could be part of the actor's rugged character on the show. In summary, let us detail his life before we further explain his health concerns and how it relates to his ear, if at all.

Full name Kevin Michael Costner Nickname ‘The Tsar Next Door Date of birth 18 January 1955 Age 68 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Lynwood, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Baptist Current residence Colorado, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Christine Baumgartner (2004) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 83 kg (most widely reported) Height 185 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Sharon and William ‘Bill’ Costner Siblings Daniel Craig Costner and Mark Douglas Costner (deceased) Profession Actor, producer, director, screenwriter, songwriter, businessperson Education California State University Native language English Net worth $250-$320 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Since the recent highly-publicised rumours about his possible exit from his latest significant role as John Dutton in the hit drama series Yellowstone began circulating, many have wondered what the state of his health is. Here is what we know about his current health and other helpful facts.

Is Kevin Costner ill?

As mentioned earlier, Kevin Costner’s injury on his ear has brought in a wave of curious fans. Despite some online rumours, Kevin Costner’s ear is not missing but does have some superficial disfigurement.

There seems to be no health concern surrounding his unique ear shape, but he does have a history of health complications, which we will detail momentarily.

He and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are pictured at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Does Kevin Costner have cancer?

Kevin Costner's ear seems unrelated to any illness, and there has been no confirmation that it poses any health threats. His on-screen character, John Dutton, was diagnosed with colon cancer in the show's first season, but this is also not related to the actor's actual health.

Does Kevin Costner have Parkinson's?

Rumours have also been circulating online that he may have Parkinson's. Despite receiving the 2008 Muhammad Ali Achievement Award at the Celebrity Fight Night Foundation for his Parkinson's disease philanthropy, he does not seem to suffer from the condition himself.

What happened to Kevin Costner's voice?

Fans were also quick to note that his voice sounds raspier since he began acting a few decades ago. This is not related to anything other than the natural ageing process.

He stars in the hit drama ‘Yellowstone’. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Who was Kevin Costner's true love?

The actor was famously cast alongside the late singer Whitney Houston in the 1992 drama The Bodyguard. After her tragic passing in February of 2012, he mentioned, 'She was my one true love'.

There was speculation that the duo had an affair around the time the movie was filmed, and it is even mentioned as the catalyst for the breakdown of his first marriage.

Did Costner quit Yellowstone?

As mentioned earlier, many fans speculated whether he would leave the hit show. But, an official statement from Paramount's spokesperson directed towards CNN has stated that there are no plans for his exit from the show.

Is Kevin Costner's daughter in Yellowstone?

Although he has a daughter in the show and three adult daughters in real life, neither plays alongside him.

Despite online rumours, the actor seems to be in good health. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Are any of Kevin Costner's children in Yellowstone?

Neither of his seven children is credited as part of the show's cast.

Does the cast of Yellowstone get along?

Although there is much tension between characters and rivals on the show, various sources state that the cast gets along incredibly well compared to their on-screen counterparts.

We may never know what happened to Kevin Costner's ear or if it relates to an injury. Still, it seems to be an endearing defining feature of his and does not appear to get in the way of his health in any capacity.

