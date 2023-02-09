Global site navigation

What happened to Kevin Costner's ear? Everything to know
by  Justine De Lange

Kevin Costner’s ear has made the actor stand out from the crowd, besides his undeniable talent and long-withstanding career within the entertainment industry. Some fans have speculated whether a condition has created his unique ear shape, including whether his health is at risk. Here is everything we know about what happened to Kevin Costner's ear.

is Kevin Costner missing a finger
He attended the pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on 4 February 2023. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s ear in Yellowstone caught even more attention from viewers, opening up more curiosity from a new group of fans that may not have known the actor before and assumed it could be part of the actor's rugged character on the show. In summary, let us detail his life before we further explain his health concerns and how it relates to his ear, if at all.

Profile summary and bio

Full nameKevin Michael Costner
Nickname‘The Tsar Next Door
Date of birth18 January 1955
Age68 years of age (2023)
Zodiac signCapricorn
BirthplaceLynwood, California, USA
Romantic orientationHeterosexual
Religious beliefsBaptist
Current residenceColorado, USA
Current nationalityAmerican
Marital statusMarried to Christine Baumgartner (2004)
EthnicityCaucasian
GenderMale
Weight83 kg (most widely reported)
Height185 cm
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
ParentsSharon and William ‘Bill’ Costner
SiblingsDaniel Craig Costner and Mark Douglas Costner (deceased)
ProfessionActor, producer, director, screenwriter, songwriter, businessperson
EducationCalifornia State University
Native languageEnglish
Net worth$250-$320 million
Since the recent highly-publicised rumours about his possible exit from his latest significant role as John Dutton in the hit drama series Yellowstone began circulating, many have wondered what the state of his health is. Here is what we know about his current health and other helpful facts.

Is Kevin Costner ill?

As mentioned earlier, Kevin Costner’s injury on his ear has brought in a wave of curious fans. Despite some online rumours, Kevin Costner’s ear is not missing but does have some superficial disfigurement.

There seems to be no health concern surrounding his unique ear shape, but he does have a history of health complications, which we will detail momentarily.

Kevin Costner voice cancer
He and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are pictured at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones. Photo: Lionel Hahn
Source: Getty Images

Does Kevin Costner have cancer?

Kevin Costner's ear seems unrelated to any illness, and there has been no confirmation that it poses any health threats. His on-screen character, John Dutton, was diagnosed with colon cancer in the show's first season, but this is also not related to the actor's actual health.

Does Kevin Costner have Parkinson's?

Rumours have also been circulating online that he may have Parkinson's. Despite receiving the 2008 Muhammad Ali Achievement Award at the Celebrity Fight Night Foundation for his Parkinson's disease philanthropy, he does not seem to suffer from the condition himself.

What happened to Kevin Costner's voice?

Fans were also quick to note that his voice sounds raspier since he began acting a few decades ago. This is not related to anything other than the natural ageing process.

What happened to Kevin Costner's voice?
He stars in the hit drama ‘Yellowstone’. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

Who was Kevin Costner's true love?

The actor was famously cast alongside the late singer Whitney Houston in the 1992 drama The Bodyguard. After her tragic passing in February of 2012, he mentioned, 'She was my one true love'.

There was speculation that the duo had an affair around the time the movie was filmed, and it is even mentioned as the catalyst for the breakdown of his first marriage.

Did Costner quit Yellowstone?

As mentioned earlier, many fans speculated whether he would leave the hit show. But, an official statement from Paramount's spokesperson directed towards CNN has stated that there are no plans for his exit from the show.

Is Kevin Costner's daughter in Yellowstone?

Although he has a daughter in the show and three adult daughters in real life, neither plays alongside him.

Kevin Costner is not missing part of left ear
Despite online rumours, the actor seems to be in good health. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Are any of Kevin Costner's children in Yellowstone?

Neither of his seven children is credited as part of the show's cast.

Does the cast of Yellowstone get along?

Although there is much tension between characters and rivals on the show, various sources state that the cast gets along incredibly well compared to their on-screen counterparts.

We may never know what happened to Kevin Costner's ear or if it relates to an injury. Still, it seems to be an endearing defining feature of his and does not appear to get in the way of his health in any capacity.

