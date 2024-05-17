Was Whitney Houston a lesbian? Her romantic secrets with Robyn Crawford

Whitney Houston was an American singer-songwriter, film producer, actress and philanthropist best known for her powerful vocal performances. Some of her accolades include eight Grammy Awards and 30 Guinness World Records. But beyond Houston’s successful career, her sexual orientation was a constant topic on the covers of tabloids due to her closeness with her then-assistant, Robyn Crawford. So, was Whitney Houston a lesbian?

Whitney Houston at the 2004 World Music Awards (L). Robyn Crawford during an interview in 2019. Photo: Kevin Winter, Nathan Congleton via Getty Images (modified by author)

In 2019, Robyn Crawford, now an author, released a memoir, A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston, highlighting the truth about their relationship. She opens up about the sacrifices they had to make to avoid sabotaging the late singer’s career. This article uncovers exciting details about Whitney Houston’s sexuality and the woman she was when the cameras were not rolling.

Whitney Houston’s profile summary

Full name Whitney Elizabeth Houston Famous as Whitney Houston Gender Female Date of birth 9 August 1963 Date of death 11 February 2012 Age at death 48 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Newark, New Jersey, USA Place of death Beverly Hills, California, USA Burial place Fairview Cemetery, New Jersey Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Mount Saint Dominic Academy Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 64 kg (141 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Bisexual Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Bobby Brown Children Bobbi Kristina Brown (Deceased) Parents Cissy and John Russell Houston Jr. Siblings 3 Profession Singer-songwriter, actress, film producer, record producer, model, philanthropist Years active 1977-2012 Net worth -$20 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old was Whitney Houston?

Whitney Elizabeth Houston (aged 48 at the time of her death in 2012) was born on 9 August 1963 in Newark, New Jersey, USA. Whitney's father, John, was an administrator under the Newark mayor. Her mother is a Grammy-Award-winning gospel singer.

Whitney Houston during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 32nd Annual Awards at The Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in 2001. Photo: Scott Gries

Was Whitney Houston lesbian?

Although rumours about Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford’s romantic partnership circulated for years before her death, she always denied them, revealing their friendship was platonic.

However, five years after Houston’s demise, Crawford decided it was time to tell the truth about their relationship in her memoir. In an interview with Today, the author revealed they had a romantic and sexual relationship.

We were very connected. Our friendship was deep. In the early part of that friendship, it was physical. The moment was ours.

Robyn Crawford with her late friend, Whitney Houston (L-R). Photo: Dave Hogan

How did Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford meet?

The duo met at a young summer camp where they worked as counsellors. Crawford, who was 18 then, was a basketball player for Monmouth University. They became fast friends and eventually moved in together after Whitney’s graduation.

Did Whitney Houston kiss Robyn?

Crawford shared some of their memorable moments in her book, including their first kiss.

One day after camp, we were talking. Something there made us connect; our mouths touched, and that was our first kiss. It was awesome.

Why did Whitney Houston end her relationship with Robyn Crawford?

In a 2019 interview with SiriusXM, Crawford revealed how Elizabeth ended their physical relationship before she signed a recording deal.

It was early in our friendship when she said she did not feel we should be physical anymore because it would only make our path more difficult. If folks had found out about it, they would have used it against us.

Robyn Crawford during an interview at SiriusXM Studios in 2019. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Why did Robyn leave Whitney Houston?

Even though Robyn wrote in her memoir that she and Whitney had vowed to stand by each other, she left the late actress’ company in 2000.

According to PEOPLE, the author realized that she could no longer protect Whitney from her drug addiction and abusive marriage to American rapper and singer Bobby Brown.

Robyn Crawford’s memoir

Nineteen years after leaving Elizabeth’s company, the producer documented their relationship in A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston.

In an interview on The Wendy Williams Show, she responded to the question about her intentions for writing the book and why it took her so many years to do that, saying:

I wrote this book because it was my duty to stand up and share the extraordinary woman behind the incredible talent that she gave us. I wanted people to know that Houston was an actual person who deserved to be respectfully and sensitively handled.

The late Whitney Houston posing for a photo. Photo: Lester Cohen

Who is Robyn Crawford married to now?

Crawford resides in New Jersey with her spouse, Lisa Hintelmann, and their adopted twins. Little is known about Robyn Crawford’s wife, as she prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps.

The late Whitney Houston’s personal life has always been a subject of public interest due to her close friendship with an openly gay woman, Robyn Crawford. This explains the many searches of ‘’Was Whitney Houston a lesbian?’’ The singer was in a short relationship with the author.

