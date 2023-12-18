Top 25 Christian rappers of all time ranked: Comprehensive list

When hip-hop first emerged in America, it was associated with crime and gang life. However, this notion has gradually changed as Christian rappers use this music genre for evangelization and inspiration. Today, some gospel artists have raised their career ranks and been honoured with numerous globally coveted awards.

Since the release of the first Christian rap song in 1986 by Stephen Wiley, the genre has had numerous artists. These individuals have been composing carefully selected lyrics to promote God’s word. Here is a glimpse of the best Christian rappers ever.

Best Christian rappers ranked

From Lecrae to the likes of Andy Mineo, these are the top Christian rappers who have continued to release quality faith-based tracks in and out of season.

1. NF

Full name: Nathan John Feuerstein

Nathan John Feuerstein Date of birth: 30 March 1991

30 March 1991 Age: 32 years old (2023)

32 years old (2023) Birthplace: Gladwin, Michigan, USA

Occupying the number one spot on our list of best Christian hip-hop rappers is NF. The American artist gained notoriety in 2017 with Perception; the album peaked at number one in the United States and was certified platinum.

2. Lecrae

Full name: Lecrae Devaughn Moore

Lecrae Devaughn Moore Date of birth: 9 October 1979

9 October 1979 Age: 44 years old (2023)

44 years old (2023) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

With a career spanning over a decade, Lecrae has released ten studio albums, three mixtapes as a solo artist and numerous singles as the leader of the hip-hop group 116 Clique. His album, Gravity, topped at number three on the Billboard 200 and won the Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album.

3. KB

Full name: Kevin Elijah Burgess

Kevin Elijah Burgess Date of birth: 21 July 1988

21 July 1988 Age: 35 years old (2023)

35 years old (2023) Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

Kevin is the leader of the hip-hop group His Glory Alone (HGA). His albums Weight & Glory and Tomorrow We Live peaked at number 34 and 18 respectively on Billboard 200. KB’s fourth album, His Glory Alone, released under the record label Essential Sound, is considered his best job ever.

4. Andy Mineo

Full name: Andrew Aaron Mineo

Andrew Aaron Mineo Date of birth: 17 April 1988

17 April 1988 Age: 35 years old (2023)

35 years old (2023) Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, USA

Andrew is an artist, producer and video director currently signed to Lecrae’s Reach Records and is a member of the 116 Clique. His EP, II: The Sword, the second of four EPs, topped at number 15 on the Billboard Digital Albums Chart.

5. Trip Lee

Full name: William Lee Barefield III

William Lee Barefield III Date of birth: 17 December 1987

17 December 1987 Age: 36 years old (2023)

36 years old (2023) Birthplace: Dallas, Texas, USA

Signed to Reach Records, William has recorded as a founding member of the 116 Clique and a solo artist. He has won a Stellar and two Dove Awards for his natural talent. The renowned singer and hip-hop star serves as a young adult pastor at Concord Church.

6. Bizzle

Full name: Mark Julian Felder

Mark Julian Felder Date of birth: 21 July 1983

21 July 1983 Age: 40 years old (2023)

40 years old (2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Mark made his career debut in 2004 and has produced several albums under his record label God Over Money. He is the recipient of three Kingdom Choice Awards. Bizzle’s debut album, Tough Love & Parables, charted at number 15 on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart.

7. TobyMac

Full name: Kevin Michael McKeehan

Kevin Michael McKeehan Date of birth: 22 October 1964

22 October 1964 Age: 59 years old (2023)

59 years old (2023) Place of birth: Fairfax, Virginia, USA

TobyMac is widely recognized as one of the groundbreaking members of Christian rap. He made his career debut as part of the DC Talk group before going solo with the release of his debut album. Throughout his illustrious career, Kevin has sold more than 10 million albums and won seven Grammy Awards.

8. Tedashii

Full name: Tedashii Lavoy Anderson

Tedashii Lavoy Anderson Date of birth: 8 March 1977

8 March 1977 Age: 46 years old (2023)

46 years old (2023) Place of birth: Lufkin, Texas, USA

Tedashii's musical style is characterized by a deep voice that he easily manipulates when rapping a wide range of patterns and schemes. His solo albums include Identity Crisis, Blacklight, Below Paradise, Kingdom People, and Never Fold.

9. Wande

Full name: Mutiat Yewande Isola

Mutiat Yewande Isola Date of birth: 4 March 1996

4 March 1996 Age: 27 years old (2023)

27 years old (2023) Birthplace: Nigeria

Wande is a Nigerian-American hip-hop star who doubles as an actress. In 2019, she became the first female artist to be signed to Reach Records. Her debut EP, Exit, was released in April 2020. Mutiat ranks as one of the best Christian female rappers of the era.

10. Jackie Hill Perry

Full name: Jacquelyn Hill

Jacquelyn Hill Date of birth: 21 June 1989

21 June 1989 Age: 34 years old (2023)

34 years old (2023) Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Jackie is an American poet, writer and artist who rose to stardom for her performances of spoken word pieces such as My Life as a Stud. She released her debut studio album in 2014 after being signed to the record label Humble Beast.

11. Derek Minor

Full name: Derek Laurence Johnson Jr.

Derek Laurence Johnson Jr. Date of birth: 16 December 1984

16 December 1984 Age: 39 years old (2023)

39 years old (2023) Place of birth: Pontiac, Michigan, USA

Minor’s studio album, Redemption charted at number 31 on the Billboard Top Christian chart and number 8 on the Billboard Gospel chart. His next studio album, Dying to Live, debuted at number 1 on the Top Christian chart.

12. Flame

Full name: Marcus Tyrone Gray

Marcus Tyrone Gray Date of birth: 16 September 1981

16 September 1981 Age: 42 years old (2023)

42 years old (2023) Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri, USA

A signee of Clear Sight Music, Flame has received Dove, Stellar and Grammy Awards nominations. From 2004 to date, he has produced 12 studio albums, including Rewind, Capture, Royal Flush and Forward.

13. Chance The Rapper

Full name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett Date of birth: 16 April 1993

16 April 1993 Age: 30 years old (2023)

30 years old (2023) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chancelor is one of the most famous Christian rappers of all time. His third mixtape, Coloring Book, peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200. In addition, it earned him a Grammy Award. Bennett’s debut studio album was released in 2019 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

14. Sho Baraka

Full name: Amisho Baraka Lewis

Amisho Baraka Lewis Date of birth: 10 January 1979

10 January 1979 Age: 44 years old (2023)

44 years old (2023) Birthplace: Alberta, Canada

Baraka co-founded a record label and group, High Society, with fellow Christian rappers Suzy Rock, Swoope and JR. He has produced six studio albums, some of which have topped American musical charts.

15. Manafest

Full name: Christopher Scott Greenwood

Christopher Scott Greenwood Date of birth: 19 July 1979

19 July 1979 Age: 44 years old (2023)

44 years old (2023) Birthplace: Pickering, Ontario, Canada

The Canadian rapper and rock artist has won multiple awards, including the GMA Canada Covenant Awards since debuting in 2000. He was signed to BEC Recording before becoming independent in 2015.

16. Swoope

Full name: Lawrence Allen Swoope II

Lawrence Allen Swoope II Date of birth: 2 April 1986

2 April 1986 Age: 37 years old (2023)

37 years old (2023) Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, USA

Swoope gained mainstream popularity as a rap collective WLAK and High Society member. His hit single Beauty and the Beast was made the iTunes Single of the Week after its release in 2014.

17. KJ-52

Full name: Jonah Kirsten Sorrentino

Jonah Kirsten Sorrentino Date of birth: 26 June 1975

26 June 1975 Age: 48 years old (2023)

48 years old (2023) Birthplace: Tampa, Florida, USA

Jonah has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and is among the most popular Christian rappers. His single Never Look Away earned him a GMA Dove Award in the Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year category in 2007.

18. Da' T.R.U.T.H.

Full name: Emanuel Lee Lambert

Emanuel Lee Lambert Date of birth: 15 December 1977

15 December 1977 Age: 46 years old (2023)

46 years old (2023) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Da' T.R.U.T.H. released his album The Big Picture in 2009, featuring collaborations with Trip Lee, Kirk Franklin, and Tye Tribbett. It debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel Chart in its release week. It also debuted at No. 1 on the CMTA R&B/Hip Hop Chart.

19. The Ambassador

Full name: William Tyrone Branch

William Tyrone Branch Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Branch has recorded independently and as a founding member of The Cross Movement. He is the former president of Cross Movement Ministries.

20. Propaganda

Full name: Jason Emmanuel Petty

Jason Emmanuel Petty Date of birth: 27 May 1979

27 May 1979 Age: 44 years old (2023)

44 years old (2023) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

The American hip-hop star and spoken word artist has served as a youth pastor and headed the Selah poetry team. He has released seven albums as an independent artist and a member of the underground hip-hop group Tunnel Rats.

21. Hulvey

Full name: Christopher Michael Hulvey

Christopher Michael Hulvey Date of birth: 13 January 1999

13 January 1999 Age: 24 years old (2023)

24 years old (2023) Birthplace: Georgia, USA

Hulvey’s debut album, Christopher, peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart. His first nationwide tour in 2022 was a commercial success, selling out multiple shows in cities across the USA.

22. BJ the Chicago Kid

Full name: Bryan James Sledge

Bryan James Sledge Date of birth: 23 November 1982

23 November 1982 Age: 41 years old (2023)

41 years old (2023) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Though a gospel rapper, James is popularly known for collaborating with Top Dawg recording artists Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar. He has also worked with prominent artists such as Warren G, Nekfeu, Kanye West, and Freddie Gibbs.

23. Guvna B

Full name: Isaac Charles Bortey Borquaye

Isaac Charles Bortey Borquaye Date of birth: 13 June 1989

13 June 1989 Age: 34 years old (2023)

34 years old (2023) Place of birth: Custom House, Newham, England

Since his career debut in 2007, Charles has released ten studio albums. He has won Urban Music and MOBO Awards for his unique rapping style. Everyday and Nothing But The Blood are some of his greatest hits.

24. Gawvi

Full name: Gabriel Alberto Azucena

Gabriel Alberto Azucena Date of birth: 23 Alberto 1988

23 Alberto 1988 Age: 35 years old (2023)

35 years old (2023) Birthplace: The Bronx, New York, USA

Alberto has released five studio albums, three EPs and 23 singles since he debuted in 2008. He was a former signee of Reach Records and has collaborated with artists such as Lecrae and Trip Lee.

25. Canton Jones

Full name: Canton Jones

Canton Jones Date of birth: 9 January 1977

9 January 1977 Age: 41 years old (2023)

41 years old (2023) Place of birth: Deerfield Beach, Florida, USA

The hip-hop star was brought up in a musical family and began singing when he was five. He is also a minister at Free Life Church.

Are there any Christian rap songs?

Rap songs are famous for rhymed verses accompanied by forceful and repetitive rhythms played, usually on drums or synthesizers. Some of the most popular Christian rap songs include:

I’m Turnt

Who Can Pluck Us

Christ Crucified

All I Need Is You

I Just Wanna Get There

Joyful Noise

You Can’t Stop Me

Jesus Muzik

Christ Crucified

According to God

Solus Christus

God’s Eyes

Don’t Waste Your Life

I Been Redeemed

Greatest Story Ever Told

Not Today Satan

Who was the first Christian rap group?

DC Talk is a Christian rock band that combined hip-hop and rock in the 1980s. They were the first group to produce a hit in mainstream Christian music.

Is Jay Cole a Christian?

While the American rapper was raised in the church and sometimes references his faith, he has yet to identify as a Christian officially. Instead, he focuses more on general spirituality and a search for some life’s questions.

This article highlights some of the best Christian rappers ever. These musicians address a broad spectrum of topics, including God’s love, salvation, personal challenges, and faith's power.

