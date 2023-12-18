Global site navigation

Top 25 Christian rappers of all time ranked: Comprehensive list
Top Lists

Top 25 Christian rappers of all time ranked: Comprehensive list

by  Ruth Gitonga

When hip-hop first emerged in America, it was associated with crime and gang life. However, this notion has gradually changed as Christian rappers use this music genre for evangelization and inspiration. Today, some gospel artists have raised their career ranks and been honoured with numerous globally coveted awards.

Christian rappers
Here are the top 25 Christian rappers for the devoted hip-hop fans. Photo: Frederick Breedon, Paras Griffin via Getty Images, @mrswoope on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Since the release of the first Christian rap song in 1986 by Stephen Wiley, the genre has had numerous artists. These individuals have been composing carefully selected lyrics to promote God’s word. Here is a glimpse of the best Christian rappers ever.

Best Christian rappers ranked

From Lecrae to the likes of Andy Mineo, these are the top Christian rappers who have continued to release quality faith-based tracks in and out of season.

1. NF

Are there any Christian rap songs?
NF at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Photo: C Flanigan
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Nathan John Feuerstein
  • Date of birth: 30 March 1991
  • Age: 32 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: Gladwin, Michigan, USA

Read also

Brent Faiyaz: height, age, biography, family, net worth, facts

Occupying the number one spot on our list of best Christian hip-hop rappers is NF. The American artist gained notoriety in 2017 with Perception; the album peaked at number one in the United States and was certified platinum.

2. Lecrae

Christian female rappers
Music artist Lecrae at the Build Studio in New York City, USA. Photo: Jim Spellman
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Lecrae Devaughn Moore
  • Date of birth: 9 October 1979
  • Age: 44 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

With a career spanning over a decade, Lecrae has released ten studio albums, three mixtapes as a solo artist and numerous singles as the leader of the hip-hop group 116 Clique. His album, Gravity, topped at number three on the Billboard 200 and won the Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album.

3. KB

Christian hip-hop rappers
Rapper KB at the Allen Arena, Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Kevin Elijah Burgess
  • Date of birth: 21 July 1988
  • Age: 35 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

Read also

Stray Kids members: ages, families, height, profiles, net worth

Kevin is the leader of the hip-hop group His Glory Alone (HGA). His albums Weight & Glory and Tomorrow We Live peaked at number 34 and 18 respectively on Billboard 200. KB’s fourth album, His Glory Alone, released under the record label Essential Sound, is considered his best job ever.

4. Andy Mineo

Are there any Christian rap songs?
Artist Andy Mineo at the May Music Matters Showcase in New York City, USA. Photo: Anna Webber
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Andrew Aaron Mineo
  • Date of birth: 17 April 1988
  • Age: 35 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, USA

Andrew is an artist, producer and video director currently signed to Lecrae’s Reach Records and is a member of the 116 Clique. His EP, II: The Sword, the second of four EPs, topped at number 15 on the Billboard Digital Albums Chart.

5. Trip Lee

Famous christian rappers
The rapper attended the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: @triplee on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: William Lee Barefield III
  • Date of birth: 17 December 1987
  • Age: 36 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: Dallas, Texas, USA

Read also

Everything known about Branson Bailey, Chlöe and Halle Bailey's brother

Signed to Reach Records, William has recorded as a founding member of the 116 Clique and a solo artist. He has won a Stellar and two Dove Awards for his natural talent. The renowned singer and hip-hop star serves as a young adult pastor at Concord Church.

6. Bizzle

Who was the first Christian rap group?
Bizzle at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Mark Julian Felder
  • Date of birth: 21 July 1983
  • Age: 40 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Mark made his career debut in 2004 and has produced several albums under his record label God Over Money. He is the recipient of three Kingdom Choice Awards. Bizzle’s debut album, Tough Love & Parables, charted at number 15 on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart.

7. TobyMac

Is Jay Cole a Christian?
TobyMac at The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA. Photo: Dominik Bindl
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Kevin Michael McKeehan
  • Date of birth: 22 October 1964
  • Age: 59 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Fairfax, Virginia, USA

Read also

Top list of rappers in gangs: Hip hop artists who are about that life

TobyMac is widely recognized as one of the groundbreaking members of Christian rap. He made his career debut as part of the DC Talk group before going solo with the release of his debut album. Throughout his illustrious career, Kevin has sold more than 10 million albums and won seven Grammy Awards.

8. Tedashii

Who was the first Christian rap group?
Tedashii at the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Photo: Terry Wyatt
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Tedashii Lavoy Anderson
  • Date of birth: 8 March 1977
  • Age: 46 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Lufkin, Texas, USA

Tedashii's musical style is characterized by a deep voice that he easily manipulates when rapping a wide range of patterns and schemes. His solo albums include Identity Crisis, Blacklight, Below Paradise, Kingdom People, and Never Fold.

9. Wande

Popular christian rappers
Wande at the Convention Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Mutiat Yewande Isola
  • Date of birth: 4 March 1996
  • Age: 27 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: Nigeria

Read also

Top 20+ most talented fat rappers: Here are the powerhouses of Hip-Hop

Wande is a Nigerian-American hip-hop star who doubles as an actress. In 2019, she became the first female artist to be signed to Reach Records. Her debut EP, Exit, was released in April 2020. Mutiat ranks as one of the best Christian female rappers of the era.

10. Jackie Hill Perry

Are there any Christian rap songs?
Hill made her career debut in 2008. Photo: @jackiehillperry on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Jacquelyn Hill
  • Date of birth: 21 June 1989
  • Age: 34 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Jackie is an American poet, writer and artist who rose to stardom for her performances of spoken word pieces such as My Life as a Stud. She released her debut studio album in 2014 after being signed to the record label Humble Beast.

11. Derek Minor

Famous christian rappers
Rapper Derek Minor at the God's House of Hip-Hop Press Conference in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Derek Laurence Johnson Jr.
  • Date of birth: 16 December 1984
  • Age: 39 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Pontiac, Michigan, USA

Read also

G Herbo’s net worth, age, children, spouse, real name, profiles, songs

Minor’s studio album, Redemption charted at number 31 on the Billboard Top Christian chart and number 8 on the Billboard Gospel chart. His next studio album, Dying to Live, debuted at number 1 on the Top Christian chart.

12. Flame

Christian female rappers
Hip-hop star Flame at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris. Photo: Zoulerah
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Marcus Tyrone Gray
  • Date of birth: 16 September 1981
  • Age: 42 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri, USA

A signee of Clear Sight Music, Flame has received Dove, Stellar and Grammy Awards nominations. From 2004 to date, he has produced 12 studio albums, including Rewind, Capture, Royal Flush and Forward.

13. Chance The Rapper

Christian female rappers
Chance the Rapper at the 50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop keynote at SXSW Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brendon Thorne
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett
  • Date of birth: 16 April 1993
  • Age: 30 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chancelor is one of the most famous Christian rappers of all time. His third mixtape, Coloring Book, peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200. In addition, it earned him a Grammy Award. Bennett’s debut studio album was released in 2019 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

Read also

Lil Baby's net worth, age, real name, children, albums, associated acts, profiles

14. Sho Baraka

Famous christian rappers
Sho Baraka with his wife. Photo: @amishobaraka on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Amisho Baraka Lewis
  • Date of birth: 10 January 1979
  • Age: 44 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: Alberta, Canada

Baraka co-founded a record label and group, High Society, with fellow Christian rappers Suzy Rock, Swoope and JR. He has produced six studio albums, some of which have topped American musical charts.

15. Manafest

Famous christian rappers
After a skateboarding accident in 1998, Scott shifted his focus to musical writing. Photo: @manafest on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Christopher Scott Greenwood
  • Date of birth: 19 July 1979
  • Age: 44 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: Pickering, Ontario, Canada

The Canadian rapper and rock artist has won multiple awards, including the GMA Canada Covenant Awards since debuting in 2000. He was signed to BEC Recording before becoming independent in 2015.

16. Swoope

Famous christian rappers
Swoope's mother, Diana Lynn, was the Pastor for Arlington Church of God. Photo: @mrswoope on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Lawrence Allen Swoope II
  • Date of birth: 2 April 1986
  • Age: 37 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, USA

Read also

30 most famous people in the world as of 2023: Who are they?

Swoope gained mainstream popularity as a rap collective WLAK and High Society member. His hit single Beauty and the Beast was made the iTunes Single of the Week after its release in 2014.

17. KJ-52

Popular christian rappers
The rapper debuted in 1993. Photo: Frederick Breedon, Rick Diamond, Stephen J. Cohen via Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Jonah Kirsten Sorrentino
  • Date of birth: 26 June 1975
  • Age: 48 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: Tampa, Florida, USA

Jonah has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and is among the most popular Christian rappers. His single Never Look Away earned him a GMA Dove Award in the Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year category in 2007.

18. Da' T.R.U.T.H.

Christian female rappers
Hillsong Atlanta Pastor Sam Collier and Da’ TRUTH (L-R) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Emanuel Lee Lambert
  • Date of birth: 15 December 1977
  • Age: 46 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Da' T.R.U.T.H. released his album The Big Picture in 2009, featuring collaborations with Trip Lee, Kirk Franklin, and Tye Tribbett. It debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel Chart in its release week. It also debuted at No. 1 on the CMTA R&B/Hip Hop Chart.

Read also

Top 15 most handsome men in the world in 2023? (photos)

19. The Ambassador

Popular christian rappers
The Ambassador is a Christian rap artist. Photo: @The Ambassador, @Victory G-1 Youth Ministry on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: William Tyrone Branch
  • Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Branch has recorded independently and as a founding member of The Cross Movement. He is the former president of Cross Movement Ministries.

20. Propaganda

Popular christian rappers
Propaganda's zodiac sign is Gemini. Photo: @prophiphop on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Jason Emmanuel Petty
  • Date of birth: 27 May 1979
  • Age: 44 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

The American hip-hop star and spoken word artist has served as a youth pastor and headed the Selah poetry team. He has released seven albums as an independent artist and a member of the underground hip-hop group Tunnel Rats.

21. Hulvey

Christian female rappers
Hulvey at the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Christopher Michael Hulvey
  • Date of birth: 13 January 1999
  • Age: 24 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: Georgia, USA

Hulvey’s debut album, Christopher, peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart. His first nationwide tour in 2022 was a commercial success, selling out multiple shows in cities across the USA.

Read also

Graham Stephan: net worth, age, height, girlfriend, podcast, college, profiles

22. BJ the Chicago Kid

Popular christian rappers
BJ The Chicago Kid at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Amy Sussman
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Bryan James Sledge
  • Date of birth: 23 November 1982
  • Age: 41 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Though a gospel rapper, James is popularly known for collaborating with Top Dawg recording artists Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar. He has also worked with prominent artists such as Warren G, Nekfeu, Kanye West, and Freddie Gibbs.

23. Guvna B

Is Jay Cole a Christian?
Guvna B at the Premier Gospel Awards at Cadogan Hall in London, England. Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Isaac Charles Bortey Borquaye
  • Date of birth: 13 June 1989
  • Age: 34 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Custom House, Newham, England

Since his career debut in 2007, Charles has released ten studio albums. He has won Urban Music and MOBO Awards for his unique rapping style. Everyday and Nothing But The Blood are some of his greatest hits.

24. Gawvi

Popular christian rappers
Gawvi at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Allen Arena, Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo Annette Holloway
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Gabriel Alberto Azucena
  • Date of birth: 23 Alberto 1988
  • Age: 35 years old (2023)
  • Birthplace: The Bronx, New York, USA

Read also

50 most popular women in the world in 2023: list and pictures

Alberto has released five studio albums, three EPs and 23 singles since he debuted in 2008. He was a former signee of Reach Records and has collaborated with artists such as Lecrae and Trip Lee.

25. Canton Jones

Famous christian rappers
Canton Jones at the Praise In The Park at Lakewood Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Canton Jones
  • Date of birth: 9 January 1977
  • Age: 41 years old (2023)
  • Place of birth: Deerfield Beach, Florida, USA

The hip-hop star was brought up in a musical family and began singing when he was five. He is also a minister at Free Life Church.

Are there any Christian rap songs?

Rap songs are famous for rhymed verses accompanied by forceful and repetitive rhythms played, usually on drums or synthesizers. Some of the most popular Christian rap songs include:

  • I’m Turnt
  • Who Can Pluck Us
  • Christ Crucified
  • All I Need Is You
  • I Just Wanna Get There
  • Joyful Noise
  • You Can’t Stop Me
  • Jesus Muzik
  • Christ Crucified
  • According to God
  • Solus Christus
  • God’s Eyes
  • Don’t Waste Your Life
  • I Been Redeemed
  • Greatest Story Ever Told
  • Not Today Satan

Read also

Meet Peter Ndlovu, the first African to play in the EPL

Who was the first Christian rap group?

DC Talk is a Christian rock band that combined hip-hop and rock in the 1980s. They were the first group to produce a hit in mainstream Christian music.

Is Jay Cole a Christian?

While the American rapper was raised in the church and sometimes references his faith, he has yet to identify as a Christian officially. Instead, he focuses more on general spirituality and a search for some life’s questions.

This article highlights some of the best Christian rappers ever. These musicians address a broad spectrum of topics, including God’s love, salvation, personal challenges, and faith's power.

READ ALSO: Richest NFL player: Top 60 highest-paid players and their net worth

Briefly.co.za highlighted the highest-earning NFL athletes. NFL players are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with some of the most valuable players taking home average salaries of over $40 million.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles signed one of the biggest contracts in NFL history in 2023. Check the article for more on his net worth and average salary.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel