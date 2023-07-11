LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top 25 best companies to work for in South Africa in 2023. These organisations allow employees to grow in their careers while keeping up with current market trends. If you are a job seeker or are looking to switch careers or employers, consider going through this list.

A new corporate logo sits on the Absa Group Ltd. headquarters office tower in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Waldo Swieger

Source: Getty Images

This list of the best companies to work for in South Africa in 2023 factors LinkedIn's unique data to measure different career progression elements. Go through these details as they unpack more on the subject.

Which companies are best for employees?

The list's ranking depends on a study methodology establishing how employees advance within a company. It also considers their upskilling while working there and their competence when they leave the organisations. These are the top 25 firms to work for in South Africa.

25. Roche

Top location in South Africa: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Notable skills: Physiology, genetic engineering and evolutionary biology

Physiology, genetic engineering and evolutionary biology Job title: Biochemist

Biochemist Job functions: Research, information technology and operations

With headquarters in Switzerland, Roche is a multinational pharmaceuticals and healthcare firm. It is one of the largest biotech companies and one of the best employers in South Africa in 2023.

24. Maersk

Top locations in South Africa: Durban and Johannesburg

Durban and Johannesburg Notable skills: Naval architecture, maritime operations, navy, delivery operations, international law

Naval architecture, maritime operations, navy, delivery operations, international law Job functions: Operations, sales and customer success and support

Maersk offers logistics and end-to-end transportation services globally. It is also a freight forwarder.

A container handler downloads a Maersk container on a truck at the port. Photo: Horacio Villalobos

Source: Getty Images

23. SGS

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg and Pretoria

Johannesburg and Pretoria Notable skills: Materials Science, organic chemistry, product testing

Materials Science, organic chemistry, product testing Job title: Laboratory Assistant

Laboratory Assistant Job functions: Research, operations, engineering

SGS, a testing, certification and inspection company, performs retail and consumer goods testing. It also offers sustainability testing, chemical testing, and non-destructive and material testing.

22. Unilever

Top locations in South Africa: Durban, Johannesburg and Germiston

Durban, Johannesburg and Germiston Notable skills: Food manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and competitive strategies

Food manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and competitive strategies Job titles: Merchandiser, account manager, brand manager

Merchandiser, account manager, brand manager Job functions: Operations marketing, sales, human resources

Unilever, a multinational fast-moving consumer goods company, deals with beverages, processed food, personal care products and cleaning agents. Unilever South Africa is one of the best employers in South Africa in 2023.

A Unilever logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone. Photo: Sheldon Cooper

Source: Getty Images

21. Woolworths

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Durban and Pretoria

Johannesburg, Durban and Pretoria Notable skills: Apparel, retail and operational efficiency

Apparel, retail and operational efficiency Job titles: Cashier, shop manager and salesperson

Cashier, shop manager and salesperson Job functions: Operations, sales, customer success and support

The Woolworths Group is a South African retailer with a chain of outlets nationwide. It deals with a wide range of selected merchandise, clothing and food products sold under its label. The company also provides financial services.

20. Standard Bank South Africa

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban Notable skills: Commercial banking, persuasion and management consulting

Commercial banking, persuasion and management consulting Job titles: Banker, account executive and finance officer

Banker, account executive and finance officer Job functions: Finance, information technology, sales and consulting

Standard Bank South Africa, one of the largest banks in South Africa, offers financial services like transactional banking, borrowing, saving, lending, risk management, insurance, investment and wealth management. It is also among the best employers in South Africa.

A general view of a Standard Bank branch in Sandton in December 2019. Photo: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

19. Toyota Motor Corporation

Top locations in South Africa: Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria

Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria Notable skills: Automotive, operational efficiency and product testing

Automotive, operational efficiency and product testing Job titles: Sales executive and mechanical technician

Sales executive and mechanical technician Job functions: Sales, operations and research

Toyota Motor Corporation, a multinational company, manufactures and sells motor vehicles and parts. The company deals with the designing, manufacturing and assembling motor vehicle parts.

18. Sibanye-Stillwater

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston Notable skills: Mining, geotechnical engineering and materials science

Mining, geotechnical engineering and materials science Job titles: Electrician, engineering manager and metal worker

Electrician, engineering manager and metal worker Job functions: Operations, engineering and human resources

Sibanye-Stillwater, one of 2023's LinkedIn top 25 companies, is a multinational mining and metals processing group. It deals with the mining and processing metals such as rhodium, palladium, platinum and gold. The company also produces and refines ruthenium, iridium, chrome, nickel, cobalt and copper.

The Sibanye-Stillwater logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Rafael Henrique

Source: Getty Images

17. Nampak

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Germiston and Durban

Johannesburg, Germiston and Durban Notable skills: Plastics, Food manufacturing and chemical processing

Plastics, Food manufacturing and chemical processing Job titles: Electrician, mechanical technician, and computer numerical control machinist

Electrician, mechanical technician, and computer numerical control machinist Job functions: Operations, engineering and information technology

National Amalgamated Packaging (Nampak) is a South African company that designs and manufactures packaging material made of paper, glass, metals and plastic. The company supplies the food and beverage industries, cosmetics and toiletries, household and industrial products and cigarette and tobacco industries. Nampak was named one of the best employers in 2023.

16. Discovery Limited

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban Notable skills: Insurance, software testing and mobile application development

Insurance, software testing and mobile application development Job titles: Financial advisor, business development officer and business analyst

Financial advisor, business development officer and business analyst Job functions: Finance, information technology and sales

Discovery Limited, another one of the top employers in South Africa, is a financial services organisation. It provides a portfolio of products in life assurance, short-term insurance, healthcare, banking and wellness and saving and investment services.

15. Tata Consulting Services

Top location in South Africa: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Notable skills: Software testing, artificial intelligence (AI), software development life cycle (SDLC)

Software testing, artificial intelligence (AI), software development life cycle (SDLC) Job titles: Information technology analyst and system engineer

Information technology analyst and system engineer Job functions: Information technology, engineering and consulting

Tata Consultancy Services offers business, engineering and technology services and solutions. It provides cognitive business operations, data and analytics, cybersecurity, digital engineering and sustainability service.

The Tata Consultancy Services Information technology consulting company logo is displayed on a smartphone. Photo: Igor Golovniov

Source: Getty Images

14. Bayer

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Germiston and Pretoria

Johannesburg, Germiston and Pretoria Notable skills: Agronomy, genetic engineering and evolutionary biology

Agronomy, genetic engineering and evolutionary biology Job titles: Sales manager

Sales manager Job functions: Sales, operations and research

Bayer, a multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products. It also deals with consumer healthcare products, seeds, biotechnology products, and agricultural chemicals.

13. PepsiCo

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Germiston and Durban

Johannesburg, Germiston and Durban Notable skills: Food manufacturing, evolutionary biology and chemical processing

Food manufacturing, evolutionary biology and chemical processing Job titles: Salesperson, merchandiser and sales manager

Salesperson, merchandiser and sales manager Job functions: Operations and sales and marketing

PepsiCo, a large international corporation in the food and beverage market, is one of the best companies in South Africa. It deals in the manufacturing, marketing and distributing of its products, including energy drinks, soft drinks, snacks and breakfast cereals.

12. Mazars

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria

Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria Notable skills: Tax accounting, auditing and social perceptiveness

Tax accounting, auditing and social perceptiveness Job titles: Audit supervisor and accountant

Audit supervisor and accountant Job functions: Accounting, finance and information technology

Mazars, an international tax, audit and advisory firm. It offers accountancy, audit, tax, advisory and legal services to organisations regardless of size.

The Logo of the Mazars Professional Services Firm in Dublin centre. Photo: Artur Widak

Source: Getty Images

11. Deutsche Post (DHL Group)

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Germiston and Pretoria

Johannesburg, Germiston and Pretoria Notable skills: Delivery operations, maritime operations and inventory management

Delivery operations, maritime operations and inventory management Job titles: Sales executive, driver and administrative assistant

Sales executive, driver and administrative assistant Job functions: Operations, sales, customer success and support

DHL deals with various local and international parcel and express services. It also offers freight transport and supply chain management services like e-commerce logistic solutions.

10. MTN

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban Job titles: Customer service representative, account manager and sales consultant

Customer service representative, account manager and sales consultant Job functions: Sales, customer success and support and information technology

MTN, a multinational mobile telecommunications company, provides fintech, voice, digital, data, digital enterprise, API and wholesale services. It is one of the biggest employers in South Africa, with a formal employee population of up to 1,600 people.

A logo at the MTN Group Ltd. headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

9. Vodacom

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban Notable skills: Telecommunications, software development life cycle (SDLC) and software testing

Telecommunications, software development life cycle (SDLC) and software testing Job titles: Sales consultant, account manager and customer service representative

Sales consultant, account manager and customer service representative Job functions: Information technology and sales, engineering

Vodacom is a telecommunications company which deals in digital products and services for businesses and consumers. It was listed as one of the best employers in South Africa.

8. Capitec

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban Notable skills: Commercial banking, artificial intelligence (AI) and software development life cycle (SDLC)

Commercial banking, artificial intelligence (AI) and software development life cycle (SDLC) Job titles: Banker, sales consultant and customer service representative

Banker, sales consultant and customer service representative Job functions: Consulting, finance and sales

Capitec is a South African-based commercial bank whose business model is similar to a retail bank. As one of the best employers in 2023, it provides low-cost banking services and competitive interest rates. However, it does not serve close corporations, trust funds, companies and partnerships.

A photograph of a sign of Capitec Bank in Sandton on December 18, 2019. (Photo: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

7. Deloitte

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban Notable skills: Tax law, tax accounting and auditing

Tax law, tax accounting and auditing Job titles: Actuary, audit assistant and business consultant

Actuary, audit assistant and business consultant Job functions: Accounting, consulting and finance

Deloitte, an international accounting firm, offers audit, tax, consultancy and advisory services. It is also considered one of the big four accounting firms globally and one of the best employers in 2023.

6. Mukuru

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg and Pretoria

Johannesburg and Pretoria notable skills: Software testing, development tools and software development life cycle (SDLC)

Software testing, development tools and software development life cycle (SDLC) Job title: Sales Consultant

Sales Consultant Job functions: Customer success and support, sales and information technology

Mukuru, one of the top employers in South Africa, is one of the largest money remittance businesses in South Africa. It provides cost-effective and reliable money transfer services across the country, and its career opportunities focus on data analysis, software testing and customer service.

5. Sasol

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston Notable skills: Oil and Gas, chemical processing and fluid mechanics

Oil and Gas, chemical processing and fluid mechanics Job titles: Foreperson, process engineer and mechanical technician

Foreperson, process engineer and mechanical technician Job functions: Operations, engineering and information technology

Sasol, a top employer in South Africa in 2023, specialises in producing liquid fuels from natural gas, coal, synthetic fuels, chemicals and electricity. Its operations cut across the engineering and information technology fields.

Emissions rise from towers at the Sasol Ltd. Sasol One Site in Sasolburg, South Africa. Photo: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

4. KPMG

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Durban and Pretoria

Johannesburg, Durban and Pretoria Job titles: Accountant, audit supervisor and tax consultant

Accountant, audit supervisor and tax consultant Job functions: Accounting, business development and information technology

KPMG, an international auditing firm, is another top employer in 2023. It provides tax, audit advisory services to clients globally. As one of the most sought-after audit firms in the country, it provides job opportunities in accounting, business development and information technology.

3. FNB South Africa

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston Notable skills: Software testing, commercial banking and software development life cycle (SDLC)

Software testing, commercial banking and software development life cycle (SDLC) Job titles: Banker, software engineer and banking advisor

Banker, software engineer and banking advisor Job functions: Finance, information technology and sales

FNB South Africa, a division of FirstRand and one of the largest banks in South Africa, is also among the top employers in 2023. FNB provides a comprehensive suite of financial services which are highly sought-after in the South African financial market.

2. EY

Top locations in South Africa: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban Notable skills: Tax accounting, auditing and investor relations

Tax accounting, auditing and investor relations Job titles: audit supervisor, tax accountant and actuary

audit supervisor, tax accountant and actuary Job functions: Accounting, business development and finance

Ernst & Young (EY) is one of the big four accounting firms globally and one of the top companies to work for in South Africa. The company deals with tax consulting, auditing, technology and strategy expertise solutions.

1. Absa

Top locations: Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston

Johannesburg, Pretoria and Germiston Notable skills: Commercial banking, software development life cycle (SDLC) and management consulting

Commercial banking, software development life cycle (SDLC) and management consulting Job titles: Sales consultant, banker and customer service representative

Sales consultant, banker and customer service representative Job functions: Finance, information technology and sales

Absa Group topped the list of the best companies to work for in South Africa in 2023. The company comprises Absa Bank Limited and its subsidiaries. It is also the leading financial service provider in South Africa.

Who is the best paying employer in South Africa?

The best paying companies widely reported in South Africa are the FMCG sectors of Unilever, Accenture, Sentech, ICASA, SABC and Vodacom. The best paying industries are listed as ICT, Engineering, Medical and Health, Finance and Accounting, Legal, Manufacturing, and Architecture.

As highlighted, Absa Group tops this list of the best companies to work for in South Africa. It also provides a lucrative and rewarding opportunity for anyone in the financial world to grow in their career.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Top 20 best high schools in Tanzania ranked: All you need to know

Briefly.co.za published informative details about the top 20 best high schools in Tanzania ranked. If you are searching for top-notch high schools in Tanzania, consider the options provided in this list. The list also provides the factors considered when ranking them.

Tanzania is home to over 5,000 high schools, revealing the country's commitment to access to education. The country accommodates local and international students; hence, this list serves as a guide in establishing which institution to settle for.

Source: Briefly News