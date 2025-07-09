Woman Records Driver Who Showed Romantic Interest at Traffic Light, SA Debates
- A woman had an interesting encounter while on the road and became a viral sensation for the way she dealt with the situation involving a man
- The lady posted a video showing people how she responds to advances from men when she is out and about
- Online users shared divided opinions about how the woman handled the interaction with a man while driving
A woman posted a video of her recent experience with a man. She was behind the wheel when the gent tried to approach her.
South Africans had mixed reactions to the woman's interesting interaction. The video of the man's failed flirtation got more than 40,000 likes.
In a TikTok video by @ms_mulaudzi, a woman was at a traffic stoplight when a man decided to try and make romantic advances on her. In response, the lady started recording the man, who quickly covered his face and bent down, trying to make sure he would be unidentified. In the video caption, the woman made it clear that she felt the man was bothering her by trying to talk to her at a traffic light. She started recording so that he would stop talking to her.
Woman tries to find policeman crush
One lady posted that she was completely smitten by an attractive police officer she met. The South African metro police stopped a woman, but she only had eyes for one of them, who she thought was attracted. The woman posted a TikTok video publicly declaring that she wanted to find the man in uniform.
South Africa discusses a man hiding face
Some online users speculated about why the man hid his face when the woman started recording. Many thought it was because he may be cheating, while others thought it was unfair to be recording, simply because he expressed romantic interest in her. Watch the video of the man after shooting his shot below:
What’s good? said:
"If he were in a Ferrari, we'd be talking another story."
MEL_SA speculated:
"That's what every man with a car does. ya'll just don't know. On his way to fetch you. He flirts with others after dropping off where you stay, and he flirts with the ones he meets."
Nokuthula❤️ joked:
'I thought the song was bringing him to tears kanti yinja yomuntu 😭"
Dominic Zaca - Gay Thanos exclaimed:
"Love your work!"
Jennifer Ramokgopa commented:
"This can turn out badly, next time just ignore."
Refuge foods. asked:
"Quick question intombi ayisadlaliswa manje??"
The real MervinGilbert shared:
"Nah man, why😂? You could've ignored the guy. It's not hi's fault you're pretty."
Renèe remarked:
"Yoo sesi hope you right! It didn’t follow you?"
