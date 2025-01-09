A man was filmed chatting with a lady on a poster as if she were physically present, and his clip went viral online

The amusing video was shared on TikTok, attracting many views and comments from Mzansi peeps who were entertained by his charming ways

Several social media users came forward, claiming to have seen him with the same poster and humorously saying the poster was now his girlfriend

A man held a chat with a woman outside a mall in the Western Cape. Image: @yunuskafaar6

A young man captured a hilarious video of a guy charming a Clicks store poster of a gorgeous lady outside a mall in the Cape Town region.

The man shared the video on his TikTok account under the handle @yunuskafaar6, leaving many social media users in stitches.

The Man Charms the Poster

The video begins as it zooms in on a beautiful lady on the poster, holding a Click Club card as if she were about to give it to him. He starts chatting, even making hand gestures to emphasise the point he is trying to make while carrying a bag on his back.

Mzansi Loves the Cute Interaction

The clip attracted 156K views, 23K likes, and 116 comments from social media users who found the interaction entertaining. Many were familiar with his fondness for the poster, and others wished they could hear what he was saying to it during the conversation.

User @jenna.t2 shared:

"He was so invested in flirting 😂😂."

User @Newt added:

"Bruh, I literally walked past him with my dad in front of that Clicks 😭😭."

User @Nasra said:

"Practice makes perfect."

User @fineyoungman__ joked:

"It’s his girlfriend, leave him alone."

User @NIKA commented:

"I saw him too but it was still like lunchtime, haha."

User @arcanetbh said:

"Let him cook ahh."

