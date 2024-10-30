A fearless gent from the Mother City was captured in a video catching a lift in style

The video was taken by a car moving next to his ride and shared on TikTok, where it received many views

Social media users could not contain their amusement as they took to the comment section to joke about the situation

A man filmed a guy holding on to the back of a moving bus. Image: @abdul_ghakeem_kiet

Source: TikTok

A local gent proved to many that there's never a dull moment in Mzansi after being caught enjoying himself while risking his life.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @abdul_ghakeem_kiet and received a lot of views and comments.

The risky but funny move by the man

The video starts as @abdul_ghakeem_kiet's car drives from behind the bus, capturing the man in his work clothes, holding tightly to the back of the bus while in motion.

Watch the video here.

The video entertains TikTok users

The video attracted 717K views, 40K likes, and over 300 comments from Mzansi peeps who acknowledged that they love being South African even with all the country's faults. Others extended the humour to the comment feed, sharing comments about the risky ride.

User @Olivia🇿🇦 noted:

"When these things happen, there are never police or traffic cops on the road."

User @The Fuzmonster joked:

"When she says come over I'm home alone, but you don't have bus fare."

User @Jo said:

"Spiderman was found shaking fingers and hands hold on😅😂🥰."

User @Whohooekse said:

"Well, well, well 😂😂😂. Why is it always the same people?"

User @LSGLuxurycars added:

"Respect the man. It’s not my choice. Even the rich lack R100; what about the poor? The economy's crazy."

User @Delightphil noted:

"That's poverty and risking it all to get to work."

