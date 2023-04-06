A lady was driving and got a surprise passenger who boarded her vehicle without permission

The lady had people laughing as she spoke to the random gent who made it clear he chose her for his transport for the day

People could not help but crack up, and the sketchy man insisted on using her as a taxi while smiling brightly

A daring man hopped onto the back of a lady's vehicle. The woman in the video looks surprised as she told the man to get off, but he stayed.

A woman was perplexed after a random man jumped onto her car to catch a lift to Pretoria. Image: TikTok/@orientor_noma

Online users were fascinated by the hilarious exchange, and the video got thousands of likes from amused peeps. Netizens commented to laugh at the woman's expense.

Random man jumps onto woman's car

A man took a chance as he desperately needed transport to Pretoria. A video by @orientor_noma shows how one woman looked terrified when she saw a man clinging to the back of her car. In the video, the man asked where she was going, but she kept asking for him to get down, but he insisted that he needed a lift.

Watch the video below:

South Africans and used by demanding man

Many peeps thought it was hilarious. People love to see people's public encounters. This video was amazing as the man who needed the ride for free was polite about it.

@siweh_g: commented:

"Nka loma the whole squad se Nyaope."

@n.oluu:

"You’re so fearless yoh , I would’ve cried."

@mrenzo2735:

"I saw you guys in Polokwane and you were shouting at him saying hlika."

@aqeelahanjum commented:

"The last part "pitipi Piet Pretoria."

@sphargon commented:

"'Caroline, Pietretief, ekhoneni Pitori 'ngathi akekho kahle uGuy [ That's when I knew he was not well mentally.]"

@mamikie_maps

"South africa ke movie tsa Jumanji .struu."

