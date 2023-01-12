An elderly white woman was recorded on video speaking isiXhosa with a natural-sounding tone that netizens applauded

Peeps were amazed as they listened to her yell at a cop and her mannerisms reminded many of their Xhosa grandmothers

Online users cracked jokes in the comments as they tried to figure out why she was sounding so confrontational

A video of a white woman speaking isiXhosa went viral. People were in awe over how she sounded as she took a cop to task over something.

An old white lady speaking isiXhosa with a perfect accent had South Africans on her side as she yelled at a policeman. Image: TikTok/siyabongabond1

Source: UGC

People flooded the comments section with praise for the lady's isiXhosa. Others had questions about what she was talking about.

White woman amazes South Africans with her Xhosa accent

A white woman went viral on TikTok. The lady, posted by @siyabongabond1, was on video talking to a police officer. The video was filmed after she started talking but people were in love with her native speaker-like cadence.

Mzansi peeps dub white woman a Xhosa gogo

Peeps love to see others embrace their culture. Online users commented that they were convinced she was an elderly Xhosa woman. Although people couldn't figure out why she was angry, many said they were automatically on her side.

Loexholoh_21 commented:

"Whatever it is, I'm behind you Tannie Mariaan."

taste_SA commented:

"What an authentic 'Hhayi"'

Anele_Dlali commented:

"She is even pointing like my grandmother though."

dirty rat commented:

"Everyone needs to learn all the languages in this country. It should be mandatory for young children and high school kids."

Non sibbs commented:

"Yo gogo uyakhuluma. [She speaks]"

Lee911 commented:

"Yebo tannie ntshele [Tell then auntie!]"

Benjamin Mustache commented:

"Lol 'Ayi intoni naa ngokube lapha before'. [What was there before?"]

