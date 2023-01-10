A lady and her white lover have flown down to her country as she goes to her village to introduce him to her family

In a video posted on TikTok by Cafe Au Lait, the lady and her man were shown when they departed and when they arrived

Less than 24 hours after the video was posted on Monday, January 9, it has drawn comments from those who love the couple

A TikTok video has shown a white man who flew down from his country to meet the family of his woman.

In the video posted on January 9 by Cafe Au Lait, the man said he was excited and nervous at the same time.

The man followed the lady to her village to see her people. Photo credit: TikTok/@cafe_au_lait22.

The lady and her lover travelled from his country down to Africa.

Video of white man and his Black woman

The couple were shown at the airport when they were about to depart and also when they finally arrived at the lady's village.

Once they arrived at the village, they were given a warm welcome by the family of his lover.

At some points in the video, the foreigner expressed shock that as a man, he was not allowed to help with housework.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@stellahumble said:

"When I see people very happy in love I also want to try but unlucky in love. Anyways you warmly welcomed in Africa."

@user7488133714612lavender said:

"Wow! Congratulations! I hope to meet mine soon..I don't know if am the only one with bad luck. May God intervene."

@user9819190810984 said:

"You really have a good heart. At least you try to answer each and every comment. Much love and happiness."

@Tukani reacted:

"Humble beginnings I love this."

@amakaokeke805 reacted:

"White love sweet oo."

@user8708392320594 said:

"I wish to see the update of every traditional rite done on you. God's protections and blessings upon ur home in Jesus Name, Amen."

