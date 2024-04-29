One of South Africa's favourite couples has entertained social media users once again

Rachel captured her husband, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, snoring like there is no tomorrow

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing at the adorable duo

Rachel shared a video of Siya Kolisi hilariously snoring. Images: @Rachel Kolisi

Source: Facebook

Rachel took to her TikTok account and shared a video of her husband, Siya Kolisi, snoring.

In the clip, Rachel and Siya are seen cosying up before bedtime—not a problem. But the problem started when they went to bed. Rachel captured herself next to her husband. Siya was snoring, and Rachel hilariously found herself on Google, searching for how a marriage could survive snoring.

Rachel let the wives who have snoring husbands know that they are not alone in the struggle - lol.

"For all those who sleep next to snorers you are not alone! "

Rachel captures Siya Kolisi snoring

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTok users laughed at the video

The video garnered over 33k likes, with many online users laughing at the adorable couple.

@Zandy commented:

"I got my husband a sleep apnea machine. Really helps."

@Nonhlanhla Menzi asked:

"No but honestly is there a man that does not snore ."

@MJ_Magerman shared:

"The nights when I can’t fall asleep, I play a voice clip of my late wife’s snoring (only made it as evidence, because she did not believe that she snore)."

@Luuya_n defended Siya:

"But he tired from carrying the country. So he is allowed to snore ."

@Ngwanankaja loved:

"Rachel will forever show us her reality we love you guys ❤️❤️."

@Mich warned:

"You know he is going to get you back for this Rachel."

@Jay laughed:

"He will get you for this ."

Siya wishes Rachel a happy birthday in a funny way

In another story, Briefly News reported about Siya hilariously wishing his wifey a happy 24th birthday.

Siya jokingly took to his Instagram account and wished Rachel a happy 24th birthday. Responding to her husband's silly post, Rachel thanked him and said he was ten years short. The post got over 66k likes, with many Instagram users wishing Rachel a happy birthday and laughing at Siya's naughty joke.

