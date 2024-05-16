A South African teacher went viral on TikTok for mending her pupils' damaged books while marking assignments

The footage shows her fixing the books, which had pages falling out, using sellotape

This act of care touched many, sparking praise for her dedication and comparing it with their own experiences of rough treatment from teachers

A teacher's dedication to mending her pupils' damaged books received online praise.

Source: TikTok

For one Mzansi teacher, marking homework and assignments comes with the added task of fixing pupils' damaged books.

Teacher fixes books while marking

A TikTok video shared by @pamelalekgari shows her going out of her way to fix an exercise book with pages falling off the seams. She carefully positions the pages before using sellotape to stick and secure them in the book.

Dedicated primary school teachers are crucial for learners because they lay the foundation for all future learning, Teachers of Tomorrow explains. Their passion and commitment create a safe and nurturing environment where young minds can blossom.

Judging by @pamelalekgari's care and meticulousness toward fixing her pupils' books, she is dedicated to her calling of pouring into young children beyond just educating them.

SA praises teacher's dedication

Many netizens were touched by @pamelalekgari's act and praised her for being a dedicated who responded to damaged books far better than the teachers they had growing up.

Miranda Siibiya said:

"This brings me tears cause we were taught by really toxic teachers. You’re breaking the cycle, my sister."

Velile Ngema ♥️ replied:

"Weh thina nkosyam uthisha wayshaya ngalo ebsweni(Our teachers would throw our books to our faces)."

The Muse commented:

"Unkulunkulu akwenze kahle (May God do right by you)."

Awande Ngubane commented:

"I've always said teachers have the power to make or break a child, and mina nkosiyam uthisha owayengifundisa iMaths kaGrade 4 broke me nothisha weMaths kaGrade 9 did the same thing!! (My Grade 4 and 9 maths teachers broke me)."

Faith Solomons said:

"You would see your book flying across the class and out through the window. Those were harsh times."

gemmie commented:

"Thina they hated us for sure because they never did such. Umuntu bekalahlela incwadi lena nje ayimoshe ngokwakhe (They woukd throw books at us and damage them)."

